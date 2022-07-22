There’s a new general in charge of the Holston Army Ammunition Plant, and a new call to arms for HAAP’s lease holder BAE Systems to develop the land along Highway 11-W from Allandale into Mount Carmel.
On Monday Kingsport economic developer John Rose presented the Hawkins County Commission with an opportunity that sounds almost too good to be true. For only $30,000 apiece Hawkins County and Kingsport will partner in a new industrial park on 160 acres of HAAP property adjacent to Highway 11-W
Let’s hope it sticks this time, because an old saying comes to mind: Once bitten, twice shy.
If former BAE Systems general manager Tony Hewitt was still around he might caution current BAE management and local officials to hope for the best and expect the worst when it comes to doing business with the Army.
Let’s jump into the Wayback Machine about 15-20 years ago. Newly signed HAAP lease holder BAE Systems was directed by the Army to develop property along the 11-W to ensure the economic viability of the facility.
As a reporter for another nearby newspaper I was regular in contact with Mr. Hewitt during that time period as BAE spent untold thousands of dollars and man-hours planning a huge retail development on that same 160 acres along Highway 11-W, all with the blessing and approval of the Army.
They recruited big box stores like Target, as well as smaller retailers, restaurants, and even a movie theater. I saw a conceptual drawing, and it was amazingly similar to what The Pinnace in Bristol looks like today. Islands of stores and restaurants in a sea of asphalt and landscaping.
Then one day I called Mr. Hewitt to check on the status of the development. He said the Army had shut it down. There was a new general in charge who decided that all the developments — everything the Army had previously told BAE Systems to complete at HAAP — were now deemed too close to the explosives manufacturing.
At first I thought he was joking, but he was serious, and he was seriously P.O.’d too. All that work and money to develop that huge project down the tubes on the whim of a new general.
Coincidentally, not long after the Army shut down BAE Systems’ retail project, several of the businesses BAE had recruited, including Target, popped up at Kingsport Pavilion on the other side of town.
A more cynical person than myself might suspect that was all part of the master plan. It’s possible Mr. Hewitt had that same suspicion because shortly after his project got axed he asked me to stop calling. He said he felt like all the publicity the project received may have played a part in its downfall.
I’ll accept my share of the blame for that, but not before I share this cautionary tale to the next generation with hopes and dreams of developing property on HAAP.
Everything Mr. Rose presented the county commission Monday night may be the real deal. Light manufacturing and warehouses are a lot different than retail shopping and theaters. Less people. Less traffic. Easier to manage. Easier security.
But, it was a newly appointed general who put the kibosh on BAE’s retail development the first time around. Mr. Rose says theres a new, new general who wants this property developed into an industrial park.
Let’s hope there won’t be a new, new, new general who comes along and pulls the rug out again. At least this time we won’t be able to say we didn’t see it coming.