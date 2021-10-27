To the Editor: I am emailing you to see if there was a way to get a story wrote about Pal's on Rt. 66. I love their food but the traffic for the place has become a hazard. I was almost hit again this (Sunday) morning by a truck trying to leave pals and this has happened many times.
There was a car in the turn off lane waiting to get into pals and because of the cars lined up on the curb he couldn't see on coming traffic. He was half pulled out when he saw us. We had to swerve and go between his truck and the car in the turn off lane.
This could have been a very bad accident. I have a dash cam that caught this. I've made a post a while back on Facebook asking if anyone else had an issue and got a lot of people who feel the same way. I have family who live on Rt. 66 near Pal's and they have almost been hit numerous times as well.
I watch cops drive by there and never do anything about the traffic that's blocking the road. I've seen it so backed up people couldn't turn at the red light. Something needs to be done about this before we end up with a serious wreck and someone hurt or worse killed.
I'm hoping if maybe a story in the paper was put out maybe the city would stop ignoring the problem.