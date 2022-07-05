Editor’s Note: Mayor Jim Lee was offered an opportunity to respond. Although Mayor Lee responded to Mr. Killen’s original letter published last month, he opted not to respond to this letter.
Mayor Jim Lee’s response to my open letter was consistent with most of the work produced from his office the past four years: sloppy, shoddy, misleading and inaccurate.
Mayor Lee had no authority or legal right to obtain privileged information from the Hawkins County Volunteer Fireman’s Association’s (HCVFA) insurance carrier. At the time I was asked I didn’t know the actual cost of insurance and provided a guestimate to the budget committee. Mayor Lee, the Budget Committee did not cut “him $20K”, meaning Killen, they cut the Fireman’s Association.
Not all nonprofit organizations receiving donations were required to provide financial reports. HCVFA’s financial information provided was for the County Funds Account and therefore not incomplete.
The HCVFA looks forward to working with the Tennessee Comptroller and believes the Comptroller will be pleased to know that the HCVFA enacted all of the recommended changes in the OCTOBER 19, 2021 HCVFA Investigative Report.
Regarding the HCVFA having multiple banking accounts, Mayor Lee was notified in a January 22, 2021 letter that “(1) the positions of President, Vice-President and Secretary-Treasurer will be bonded up to $50 thousand, (2) the Association will establish a separate bank account for funds received from the Hawkins County government, (3) each officer will be signatories on the Association bank account and the separate bank account, (4) the Association will establish an accounting system for the Association’s financial activities, (5) a detailed accounting of the separate bank account will be provided to the County Mayor and Chairman of the Budget Committee, and (6) Association financial activities will be included in the Association’s annual report.”
Mayor Lee’s comments “As discussed in the budget meeting, Mr. Killen donated $1,000 to the school” and “Mr. Killen hosted a political function with HCVFA funds” is about as far from the truth as one can get. The HCVFA hosted a Meet the Mayoral Candidates in partnership with the two high schools. Attendees and participants at these made donations. The amount raised was under $500 and members of the HCVFA executive board made up the difference and the Executive Board voted to give each school’s band program $500.
Mayor Lee’s comment that “Checks totaling over $2,000 were written to Mr. Killen and another board member with no receipts provided” is patently false and misleading. Each HCVFA check has the purpose for the disbursement written on the check and is backed up with invoices and or receipts. Disbursements under $500 are approved by the Executive Board and any expenditure over $500 is approved by the full board of directors.
Here’s another example of Mayor Lee’s sloppy work. Mayor Lee’s claim “It’s not even been a year since the Hawkins County Fireman’s Association Treasurer plead guilty to two felonies in Hawkins County Criminal Court” is not only inaccurate it may be libelous. HCVFA’s Secretary Treasurer for the past 18 months has never been indicted or plead guilty to felonies in Hawkins County Criminal Court or any other court for that matter. Mayor Lee should have said former Secretary Treasurer.
Mayor Lee needs to dismiss his source where he gets his information on Hawkins County fire departments.
HCVFA email sent to all Hawkins County fire chiefs Tuesday, June 8, 2021 10:14 PM Subject: HCVFA Fire Apparatus Donation included the following information: To be eligible to receive this truck the following stipulations must be met and agreed to:
(1) The fire department must have adequate space to house the truck; (2) The truck must respond on all automatic and mutual aid calls when dispatched: (3) The truck must replace an older vehicle that is presently in service, (4 The truck cannot be sold or donated, (5) Ownership of truck reverts to the HCVFA in the event the department is disestablished and (6) The receiving department must pay to have the truck shipped to Tennessee. Only one department applied and met all these requirements.
Four fire departments meeting the requirements applied for the second truck. The fire chiefs of the four departments decided among themselves which department needed the truck the most. The same process was applied among the three departments that applied for the third truck.