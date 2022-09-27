A few days ago, Sept. 17, was Constitution Day, the anniversary of our nation’s founding documents. And, no doubt, it slipped by, unnoticed by most of us.
So, I want to take this opportunity to remind or inform you of some foundational facts. Our civil rights do not come from our government. They derive from God. They are inalienable; that means they cannot be taken away.
When they were first inaugurated, every one of our former and current elected politicians swore an oath to protect and uphold our constitution. Unfortunately, many of them didn’t mean it.
These days we have too many elected representatives who mandate laws without the consent of the people. But illegal laws are not constitutional and there are plenty of us out here in Real America, who will not obey illegal laws. And many of us are inspired, instructed, and dutifully motivated by the preamble to our Declaration of Independence. Here it is for your convenience.
“We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty, and the pursuit of Happiness. That to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed. That whenever any Form of Government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the Right of the People to alter or to abolish it, and to institute new Government, laying its foundation on such principles and organizing its powers in such form, as to them shall seem most likely to affect their Safety and Happiness. Prudence, indeed, will dictate that Governments long established should not be changed for light and transient causes; and accordingly, all experience hath shown that mankind is more disposed to suffer, while evils are sufferable, than to right themselves by abolishing the forms to which they are accustomed. But when a long train of abuses and usurpations, pursuing invariably the same Object evinces a design to reduce them under absolute Despotism, it is their right, it is their duty, to throw off such Government, and to provide new Guards for their future security.”
Today, our two-party system is in chaos. The current Republican party with the “Can’t we just all get along?” attitude has drifted far to the left. And the current Democrat party has been hijacked; it is not the fair and benevolent, God-fearing party of my parents and grandparents. It already has and no doubt will continue to make our lives increasingly more miserable.
We have no reasonable assurance that it will not dispatch federal thugs and goons to harass and intimidate us to the point of restricting our travel, seizing our property, incarcerating us, or even killing us. That’s what tyrants do, and the party has shown us no good reason to expect less after the next election.
Nevertheless, understand and take comfort in this; there is a silent but great, patriotic resistance out here across our nation. At the founding of our nation, it was Patrick Henry who said, “Give me liberty or give me death.”
And, like him, many of us value our liberty more than safety and comfort and are, if necessary, willing to bleed or even make ultimate sacrifices for our freedom and the freedom of our children.
So be informed, be prepared, vote right, and pray for God’s continued blessings on these United States of America.
Ralph M. Petersen and his wife, Kathy, are the owners of the OLDE TOWNE EMPORIUM at 212 E. Main St. in Rogersville, Tennessee. Your comments are welcome. You may contact him at ralphmpetersen@gmail.com or by phone at (951) 321 9235.