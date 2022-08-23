“We believe that the Bible is the final authority in all matters of faith, and practice.”
In one form or another, that statement appears in thousands of churches’ doctrinal statements.
But that statement could be a subtle, liberal attempt to limit the authority of scripture. Even though many give tacit approval, the emphasis on just Faith and Practice, deliberately omits matters of science, sociology, sexuality, politics, etc.
A few years ago, I worked on a committee to rework our church’s constitution. After considering that statement, we expanded it as follows: “His Word is the church’s supreme and only guide in all matters of membership, organization, purpose, faith, doctrine, order, ethics, morality, Christian living, and discipline.”
For us, it was a declarative reminder that everything we did in our church should be established in and guided by the Word of God. Unfortunately, a few years later, the church’s pastoral staff changed and that statement was soon relegated to the back of a file drawer somewhere and forgotten.
The reformers stated it differently – Sola Scriptura (which means Scripture Alone). But is that really enough? Do we need more? Do we need traditions or new revelations or experiences?
I recently came across an article written by Tim Staples, titled, According To Scripture. In it, he denied and attempted to refute Sola Scriptura as a biblical teaching. In his opening paragraphs he stated:
“If a teaching isn’t explicit in the Bible, then we don’t accept it as doctrine!” That belief, commonly known as sola Scriptura, was a central component of all I believed as a Protestant. This bedrock Protestant teaching claims that Scripture alone is the sole rule of faith and morals for Christians. But diving deeper into its meaning to defend my Protestant faith, I found that there was no uniform understanding of this teaching among Protestant pastors and no book I could read to get a better understanding of it. What role does tradition play? How explicit does something have to be in Scripture before it can be called doctrine? Does Scripture tell us what is absolutely essential for us to believe as Christians? These questions, and more, point to the central question: Where is Sola Scriptura itself taught in the Bible?”
“Most Protestants find it in 2 Timothy 3:16-17: ‘All scripture is inspired by God and profitable for teaching, for reproof, for correction, and for training in righteousness, that the man of God may be complete, equipped for every good work.”
“This passage says that Scripture is inspired and necessary, but in no way does it teach that Scripture alone is all one needs to determine the truth about faith and morals in the Church. My attempt to defend this bedrock teaching of Protestantism led me to conclude that sola Scriptura is unreasonable, unbiblical, and unworkable.”
Well, I disagree with Mr. Staples. I am just a simple-minded and theologically challenged Christian, but I trust in Sola Scriptura, the written Word of God alone, for all matters of Christian faith and practices. And I don’t have a problem defending that.
The real questions that need to be answered are these — Do I believe that God means what He says and says what He means? Can I depend on Him for Truth? Do I believe His Word? If any of the answers are NO, then I am going to be really frustrated and messed up.
This settles, in my mind, one very simple (or maybe one extremely profound and complicated) concept — Final Authority. God has spoken and His Word is the final authority. I see that everywhere in Scripture when God speaks in absolute, unarguable, and authoritative terms like, “I Am the Lord,” “Thou shalt not,” and “The Word of the Lord came…”
In the garden of Eden, God said to Adam, “Do NOT eat of this tree or you will die.”
That sounded straightforward and simple enough but then the serpent came along and enticed Eve into a discussion or dialogue about it. “Did God really say that? That doesn’t make logical sense. Surely, He didn’t mean that you would really die. The fruit looks so good, and, after all, God created it; it can’t be that bad.”
Between the serpent and Eve, they reached a reasoned consensus based on their opinions, but it wasn’t what God said.
Similarly, when He was tempted in the wilderness, Jesus spoke in the same authoritative manner. He didn’t attempt to argue or reason with Satan; He simply said, “It is written.”
There is a popular phrase, in churches today, that goes like this, “God said it; I believe it, and that settles it.”
Frankly, it doesn’t really matter one bit whether or not I believe it. The fact is, God said it and that settles it for me. His Word is the final authority, and He often doesn’t explain or try to convince us about truth. He just declares it.
So how does that play out practically in my life? Here are a few random thoughts and I am sure there are many more.
1. Jesus said, “I am the Way, the Truth, and the Life. No one comes to the Father but by Me.”
That sounds final enough. There is no other way. It really doesn’t matter if I think Him not to be fair or reasonable about that.
2. The Word of God declares, “There is none righteous; No, not one.” and “All have sinned and fall short of the glory of God.”
So it really makes no difference if I want to believe that, somehow, there may be some exceptions to “All” by means of immaculate conceptions, ages of accountability, untainted innocence, or primitive ignorance. When God’s Word says, “All,” it means All.
3. About homosexuality, I have heard all kinds of arguments from people with different opinions about the same texts. But the Word of God is very clear; it is an abomination and a sin. My opinions, objections, and arguments are irrelevant.
4. Is there a second chance for salvation after death? God’s Word says, “It is appointed unto man once to die and then the judgment.”
That fact doesn’t change simply because I think or hope otherwise, that there must be some kind of second chance where we can be purged of our sins and prayed into heaven by our relatives.
I really don’t have a problem with God’s Word being the “final authority.” My problem is disobedience and rebelliousness. God is God; I’m not and, frankly, it doesn’t matter how I feel, or whether I agree with Him about truth. The bottom line is, “Thus saith the Lord.”
It is surprising, how simple the answers are when I stop trying to wrap my heart and my head around tough theological, psychological, or emotional questions, and simply listen to the final, authoritative Word of God.
Ralph M. Petersen and his wife, Kathy, are the owners of the OLDE TOWNE EMPORIUM at 212 E. Main St. in Rogersville. Comments are welcome. You may contact him at ralphmpetersen@gmail.com or by phone at (951) 321 9235.