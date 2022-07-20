How is it that government workers can make everything so complicated?
A few years ago in California, I received an annual renewal fee invoice from the State of California, Public Utilities Commission, Private Carrier Unit for $30 or, $35 if delinquent.
At the top of the letter was a phone number to call if I had any questions.
I did have some questions, so I called the number and a recorded voice of a giddy chick gleefully announced, “This is Karen. Hooray, I am finally retired. If you need assistance call (referred number).”
I called the new number several times that day and no one ever answered. Later I remembered that it was Friday. Government doesn’t work on Fridays.
So, I waited until Monday and called again. And once again, there were no answers; it was Martin Luther King Day. Then it dawned on me; government doesn’t work on holidays either. In fact, government doesn’t work most of the time.
On Tuesday I called several times again and got nothing but busy signals. After several hours and dozens of calls, I Finally got a live person with a thick, foreign accent and a dead brain – a Brain-dead Doofus. I will call him “BDD” for short. Following is the conversation I had with BDD.
(Ring, ring, ring, ring.)
BDD: “Public Utilities Commission. This is (Brain-dead Doofus). May I help you?”
Me: “Hi, my name is Ralph Petersen, and I received an annual statement requesting a $30 fee to renew my PRIVATE CARRIER permit. Can you please tell me what the permit is for?”
BDD: “Oh sure. That is for Private Carriers.”
Me: “Yeah, I know. I just read that to you, but my question is, WHAT IS IT FOR?”
BDD: “It’s for $30 or $35.” (I'm not making this up; really!)
Me: “Yes, I know how much it is. That’s not what I asked. I want to know what the permit is for.”
BDD: “Do you know what your PUC number is? It should be at the top of the letter, and it starts with the letters, CA.”
Me: “Sure! The number is CA 0067897.”
BDD: “Eight, nine, ten?”
Me: “No, it’s eight, nine, seven.”
BDD: “Did you say nine, seven, ten?”
Me: “No, I said, eight, nine, seven. Let me repeat it. It is CA0067897.”
BDD “Okay, so you are with (Name of Company)?”
Me: “Yes, that’s correct.”
BDD: “Okay, I see it now. That is for your annual renewal fee.
Me: “I know that. That’s not what I asked. This isn't a hard question. Is there anyone there who can UNDERSTAND ENGLISH AND ANSWER A SIMPLE, STRAIGHT-FORWARD QUESTION? I JUST WANT TO KNOW, WHAT THIS FEE IS FOR?
(In retrospect, I thought maybe the misunderstanding was my fault. I probably confused the poor guy with my lousy grammar because I ended that question with a preposition).
BDD: “Hold on. I’m going transfer this call to my supervisor.”
(Ring, ring, ring, ring.) “Hello. This is BDD’s supervisor. I’m sorry, I am away from my desk at the moment. Please leave a message and I will return your call as soon as I get back.”
There was no answer that day or the next. After several more calls, I was still twiddling my thumbs. But then it dawned on me, “These people work for Gavin Newsom. What more could I expect?” I finally just gave up and mailed a check for $30.00.
So, here's my question: Shouldn't a fourth-grade education be a prerequisite for public employment? Just wondered!
Ralph M. Petersen and his wife, Kathy, are the owners of the OLDE TOWNE EMPORIUM at 212 E. Main St. in Rogersville, Tennessee. Your comments are welcome. You may contact him at ralphmpetersen@gmail.com or by phone at (951) 321 9235.