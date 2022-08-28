I had some time to kill today, which is a rare occurrence for a Monday morning.
I decided to go get a cup of coffee somewhere in town and write the column.
I had a pretty good idea for a tear jerker. In order to write something like that, however, I have to get myself in a melancholy state of mind.
So I had been mentally writing it in my head all morning.
I got to the cafe, and walked right up to the counter to place my order.
I hate to be someone’s first customer, but that was apparently the case.
Her trainer showed her how to ring up a small cup of coffee then walked off.
She rang up a small cup, then she rang up a medium cup. Then she couldn’t figure out how to get rid of the medium cup.
I’m always empathetic in situations like this. Sometimes I don’t do well when the pressure is on.
So I’m very patient.
I guess the supervisor saw the line forming and came back over.
They fixed the problem, and the cashier gave me my cup.
This next scene is a visual. I’ll do my best to set it up for you.
The coffee dispenser was at the far left of a recessed bar. To the right of it was a fountain drink machine. And to the right of that were the two coffee urns.
A big cart full of iced down water bottles was in front of the coffee machine, effectively blocking access.
I tried to roll it back a little, but it didn’t want to budge.
So I figured I would try and reach over it.
I had no place to put my laptop bag, so I squeezed it between my knees, lifted one foot off the ground and leaned over as far as I could.
I was able to reach the spout, but barely. When my cup filled up about halfway, my right arm moved just enough to activate the Dr. Pepper tap.
The result was somewhere between a bath and a baptism as the good doctor spewed out, splashed all over me, ran down my arm while scaring me half to death.
The scaring me half to death part was the whoosh it made, which isn’t something I ever think about when I’m actually activating it on purpose.
Fortunately, beyond the iced tea urns was a napkin dispenser.
You know how thin napkins are at lots of places are these days. They’re no match for anything more than blotting the corner of your mouth when it doesn’t even really need blotting.
I didn’t know what to do. Then I remembered fountain drink machines have that little lever on the lemonade tap where you can get only water.
I got a couple — OK, six or eight — of the flimsy napkins and wet them.
And that’s when I took my first public spit bath.
No one lined up behind me, because, well, you’ll remember the part about the cashier.
I rub-a-dub-dubbed as best I could.
I finished up, dried off, removed the laptop from between my legs, took my coffee and sat down.
I composed myself enough not to draw attention from the people who were already in there and took a seat in the corner.
And that’s when I knew the tear jerker was meant to be written another day.
Barry Currin is founder and President of White Oak Advertising and Public Relations, based in Cleveland, Tennessee. “Stories of a World Gone Mad” is published weekly. Visit barrycurrin.com. Email him at currin01@gmail.com