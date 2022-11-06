How are you all? I hope your week has been a little less eventful than mine has. I have a stalker, and it is eerie.
I live on private property in a split log cabin that sits perched on a cliff, surrounded by woods. This is my favorite way to live, and it is a special blessing. But lately the serenity and peace that is my way of life has been blown to smithereens.
It started about 3 weeks ago. I keep a basket on my front porch with several items in it, bug spray, a flashlight, chalk for little kids that are visiting etc. When I got up one morning the flashlight was laid outside of the basket. I didn’t think too much of it. But then a couple of days later it was out of the basket laying on the porch again. I called a friend of mine and said I hoped I didn’t have a stalker. Someone said maybe it was a racoon. I wasn’t so sure. Why would they pick the same item out of the basket? Anyhow, I feed some racoons, they’re interested in food. I was stalked by an ex for years and years. I sort of have a degree in stalking. Stalkers like to let you know they’ve been there. They’re also marking their territory.
A few weeks went by with-out much incident, I was busy with other things and forgot about it. Then I began to feel like I was being watched. I couldn’t shake the feeling. When I would get in after dark it was like I could feel a presence watching me. I chalked it up to an over active imagination. But really when we have an instinct like that, we shouldn’t ignore it. Because it turned out that I do have a stalker.
A little over a week ago I took my air conditioner out of my bedroom window for winter. The window was left filthy, covered with cobwebs and old paint that I needed to sand down before I repaint it. The window is up high off of the ground, but someone can see through it if they try. I ordered new curtains and have been working to get the window taken care of, so I figured for a few days I would be fine with-out a curtain. I am on private property. I bet I have only seen two cars that didn’t belong here the whole time that I’ve lived here.
At two am on Monday night one week ago I was wide awake watching Jimmy Fallon clips on my phone. The light was bright in the dark from my phone when I heard it. A man walking through the fall leaves right under my bedroom window. I absolutely froze. He walked past the window, turned around and walked back through again. I put my phone down so that there was no light in my room. I decided not to call the police, I figured he could slip through the woods and not be caught, and I was overly concerned that it would wake other people living on the property.
After about 45 minutes I decided he was gone and started watching my phone again. Then I heard him again rustling leaves and trying to peer into my other bedroom window. He wanted me to know he was there. I turned off my phone again. I didn’t go back to sleep until dawn.
The next morning, I called my neighbors that live behind my cabin. Paul is a highly respected minister in our community and a former police officer with vast experience. His wife is the director at our local library. I said, “Paul, you’re going to think I’m crazy, but I had a man in my yard for hours in the night outside of my bedroom windows.” He said, “No, I don’t think you’re crazy, my wife heard him in your yard about eight pm last night, you have a stalker.” My friend Susie told me she thought it might be a neighbor that has a fascination with me. My friend Jenny said, “men become obsessed with you, I’ve watched it for years.” So, much of the fear is psychological because you just have no idea who it could be. All I knew was it was an elusive dark figure in the night.
Paul is friends with our local police officers, so he called an officer to come over and talk to us. I will tell you what happened in my next column. You are just not going to believe how this sucker turned out. And how ultimately my Appalachian fight mode kicked in. Full force. I’m talking kicked in. Until next time have a good week and a literary week.