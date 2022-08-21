Hello, and welcome to the Book End. I start getting impatient for fall every year at about this time. We’ve had a lot of fun this summer though.
Down here in our beloved South we have too much fun in the spring and summer. We fix our sweet tea, we get out our four wheelers and dirt bikes, we rev up the motor on the jet ski, we drive with the windows down, and we go muddin. What is more fun than a little wild back roads driving? Not a whole lot. I’m ready. I’m ready to feel the wind in my hair and the State Troopers on the other side of town.
I love cars, and I love to drive. I started driving when I was fourteen years old. I don’t know if Tennessee State law is still the same as it used to be, but the law used to say that if you were fourteen years of age, you could drive with a parent or legal guardian. (And who is terrified).
Ha. I do not know how many parents would actually let their fourteen-year-old drive the family car, but my father let us. My father was supernaturally calm. It was my poor mother who was terrified.
We had a huge white station wagon. Dad would be up front in the passenger’s seat, I would be at the wheel, and Mama would be trying not to scream (not very successfully) as I navigated the several ton car all over the roads. My father started the driving lessons on the main roads of where we lived, in Gamble subdivision in Jasper, on the Jasper roads, and the highway.
He would instruct me in a very nonplussed sort of way, “It’s important to stop at the red light dear, on-coming traffic certainly appreciates it.” He was a scientist, and he basically viewed child rearing as a science project. And my brothers and I sort of were. The kind of science experiment that blows up in the lab.
Ha, because despite my father’s very best intentions, we inherited the hellion gene. The daredevil gene. We got it from his side of the family, it came straight from the Pratts, and no matter how dad tried to train us otherwise, it was there.
So, on with the driving story- my father was also a minister, and gave talks all over the country side. One Sunday morning he had a talk in Crossville. I begged to drive; Dad said it would be fine. Mama started getting nervous, hysterical is a better definition.
Being a fourteen-year-old brat, I didn’t pay one bit of attention to her fears. They were unfounded, I was extremely capable I reasoned. Off went our family in the big white station wagon with me behind the wheel. I successfully made it all the way to Dunlap. I felt I was an adult driver at this point. Big smart stuff. Dad seemed happy with my driving that morning. Mama was trying to breath in the back seat. We started up the highway that goes up Cagle Mountain out of Dunlap.
It is a treacherous piece of road for an experienced driver. The road starts out as a four lane. It winds and curves up the side of the mountain and hugs the side of a cliff near the top. There is a stupendous view of the valley. My mother wasn’t looking at the view.
As we approached the top of the mountain the four-lane changed to a one lane. Trying to prepare me for this, my father said, “You need to move from the left lane to the right lane Teresa, put on the right turn signal, look to your right side, and switch lanes.” I put on the right-hand turn signal, glanced to my right, and BOOM, jumped into the right lane. My mother screamed, “Teresa! you just ran someone off the road!”
My father said, “It would behoove you to switch lanes a little slower in the future dear, it would appear that there is indeed a car that has been pushed off to the side of the road.” Shook up, I looked back to see the car off of the road right next to the cliff. We checked to make sure they were alright; they were understanding about my being a new driver. This was before road rage.
I quickly recovered from the upset and was still eager to drive. My younger brother Timmy was starting to get the driving bug too. He had dirt bikes already. Dad had an old truck in the driveway. It was blue, with a clutch and a stick shift in the steering wheel.
We were building a house on a lake on Sequatchie Mountain and the truck was for hauling supplies. As soon as school was over, I would get the keys and climb up into the driving seat. Timmy climbed into the passenger seat, a willing victim of my driving expertise.
Off we go from the quiet and staid atmosphere of Gamble subdivision up to Sequatchie Mountain. Once we hit our property it was an all-out muddin good time. It was so much fun, we would hit the back roads, tearing all over them. Sometimes some of those old mountain roads were barely roads at all. They had 3- and 4-foot-deep mud ruts.
It never deterred me. That’s what a gas pedal is for-VROOM- jump ‘em, straddle ‘em. Timmy was my devoted partner in crime at this point. Big fun on a perfect spring red clay mud day- About thirty minutes before dad was due home from work we would head back down the mountain, screech the truck into the same spot in the driveway, now covered in red clay mud, and put on our most innocent facial expressions.
Dad didn’t really care anyway; his theory was that we were not doing anything criminal. We just didn’t want Mama to catch on. She already knew we might be little criminals, and boy would we catch it! Ha.
We have an interesting driving history in this family. So, until next time dear reader, check out books at the library that teach driving skills. The way I look at it, if you get really good at driving you can handle muddin better in the back woods-yep, sure enough. Until next time, have a good week, and have a literary week.