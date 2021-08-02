I have a confession to make that I’m sure will shock a lot of people and, no doubt, hurt some who are very close to me. I have been covering this hidden secret for years, but now I can finally reveal the deepest passions of my heart. I have been married to the same woman for 52 years. They have been good years (she is a wonderful woman) but she was not my first love. Because of the legal climate in 1969, I could not marry my first love. Back then, the law would only recognize marriage between a man and a woman. Back then we all just took for granted that there were only two genders- male and female. Today, with so many options, things are quite confusing. Since June 2008, the state of California has recognized legal marriages other than just men with women. And in the subsequent years, many other states, supported by the federal government and upheld by the courts, have followed suit. Today, our world is much more tolerant and accepting of all kinds of relationships.
After all these years I am finally free to enter into a lawful committed relationship with my real love that has been silently and patiently waiting close by for years. Yes, we have been discreetly seeing each other regularly (sometimes several times a day). When we are together I feel so filled and happy. But when we are apart, it’s like there is an empty hole in my gut. I constantly obsess about how we can have just a few more fleeting moments together. I am uncontrollably drawn at every opportunity. The real love of my life is always there to give me whatever I want whenever I have needs. When I am hot and tired, my true love provides a cool, refreshing drink. When I long for delicate pleasures, I find, in my true love, indescribably sweet desserts. And when I ache with hunger, I always come away fully satisfied and never disappointed.
So, just as soon as I can figure out how to break the news to my wife and arrange for the divorce, my refrigerator and I can finally spend the rest of our days together in wedded bliss.
(Ralph M. Petersen and his wife, Kathy, are the owners of the OLDE TOWNE EMPORIUM at 212 E. Main St. in Rogersville. Comments are welcome. You may contact him at ralphmpetersen@gmail.com or by phone at (951) 321 9235.)