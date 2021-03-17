On behalf of the Veterans of Foreign Wars in Rogersville, we would like to thank all of our family, friends and community members who so generously supported our spaghetti dinner fundraiser for Trina and Jeff Barger on Feb. 27.
With your generous giving, the event raised money that will enable Trina to receive the best treatment available to fight cancer. The support of caring friends like you truly means the world to them and will make a huge difference in their lives.
Thank you to all who worked tirelessly putting this event together with your donations of supplies and time.
Again, our heartfelt blessings to this caring and giving community.
Jan Ballas Rogersville