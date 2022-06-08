Hundreds of IRS employees have violated the IRS’s policies and accessed unauthorized sensitive taxpayer information over the last 10 years.
The Government Accountability Office (GAO) found that the IRS completed nearly 1,700 investigations of employees’ alleged unauthorized access of tax data between 2012 and 2021.
A news outlet gained sensitive taxpayer information, which led the GAO to conduct a review at a senator’s request.
The IRS determined, in 462 cases, that the employee in question violated the agency’s policy on unauthorized access to taxpayer records.
The GAO found more than 82% of unauthorized access violations resulted in an employee’s suspension, resignation, or removal. The report also stated that 22% of cases were unresolved, meaning the IRS employee under review resigned, retired, or separated from the agency before the case was finished.
The employees at the center of unsubstantiated cases could have been subject to disciplinary action for other reasons.
IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig said the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration has “sole jurisdiction” over the investigation.
“I share the concern here. The delay in getting answers for the public certainly impacts the ability of the public to have trust and respect for the Internal Revenue Service,” Rettig said during an April hearing.
Janet Yellen, the Treasury Secretary, told the Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee the Inspector General is reviewing information security controls.
It is a crime for IRS employees to obtain unauthorized access to tax returns or taxpayer information or make an unauthorized disclosure of a taxpayer’s information or tax return.
IRS managers have some discretion in disciplinary action. However, IRS policy typically requires that IRS employees who willfully access unauthorized taxpayer information be fired or suspended.
If the IRS brings disciplinary action against an employee, the IRS must notify taxpayers that their information was accessed unlawfully. Taxpayers can seek damages through civil action.
If an IRS employee is found liable for disclosing tax information, the federal government may face damages of up to $1,000 per unauthorized access or disclosure.
The Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration (TIGTA) investigates cases of unauthorized access of taxpayer information.
After TIGTA begins an investigation, the IRS Human Capital Office looks into an employee’s misconduct history and sends case evidence to the management of the IRS employee under investigation.
From 2012 and 2021, the Justice Department prosecuted 35 of TIGTA’s more than 2,000 referrals for prosecution. There were 24 that resulted in guilty verdicts.
Most unauthorized access incidents involved non-management employees. Managers accounted for less than 10% of unauthorized access and 15% of unauthorized disclosures.
The GAO said IRS employees could unintentionally obtain unauthorized access to taxpayer information — for example, if an employee enters the incorrect Taxpayer Identification Number (TIN).
The GAO said the IRS would send a notice to employees to “be aware of their home surroundings” while working to avoid inadvertent disclosures.
The report also doesn’t look into unauthorized access from IRS contractors or other federal, state, and local government employees who may have access to sensitive taxpayer information. GAO is working on a separate report looking into unauthorized access cases from IRS contractors.
