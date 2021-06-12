To the Editor:
What is wrong with people here? Covid is not gone, it’s still making people very ill and in some cases killing people. What’s it going to take for people to realize that?? I hope I’m wrong about what I’m writing here but I don’t believe I am. If you don’t, or can’t for whatever reason (ignorance being one) believe what I’m trying to say, then I wish you luck because I think you’re going to need it.
When you’re down on Main Street partying Saturday hopefully you will be safe...hopefully. Good luck.
Steve Elkins
Rogersville