I am amazed at the number of professing Christians who DON’T VOTE! Just this week, I have read several comments by people who openly brag that “it’s all in God’s sovereign plan and so, voting doesn’t matter.”
That attitude is common. Not too many years ago, in another presidential election, a Christian friend and fellow church member DIDN’T VOTE. I was stunned by his laziness and foolish, irrational, and irresponsible behavior. His excuse went something like this: “I don’t waste my time with politics; God’s in control and there’s nothing we can do about it anyway.”
Underlying that statement was his belief that God was on a predetermined course of action in this world, that He foretold in Scripture. My friend was looking forward to “the Rapture of the Church” and so by his refusal to vote, he believed he was helping God to bring about the evil dictator (antichrist) who would rise to rule the world during seven years of tribulation after which, the Lord would return to take His throne and judge the world.
We are fast approaching another election; probably the most important one in our lifetimes, and I don’t have the time or the patience to craft this post so that you can find it palatable. I am just going to make a few statements here that may be hard to swallow, and you may get angry with me, but they need to be said.
Sometimes it is WRONG to try to help God accomplish His will. Yeah, you read that right! God doesn’t need your help (or mine) to accomplish His purpose in history. He expects us to do RIGHT even if His will seems to be in contradistinction to our actions. I know that seems paradoxical, but God’s ways are not our ways, and He does what He pleases for His glory. And He doesn’t need our help; if He did, He would not be omnipotent and He would be obligated to share His glory with us. That’s not going to happen.
Is it right to do wrong to do God’s will? NO! God will accomplish His purposes; we must do right, and you will NOT get a free pass for neglecting to do right, even if God is doing something else. When God sent His Son, Jesus Christ to die on the cross for the sins of the world, it was His will and His plan for good. Yet it would be foolishness to suggest that those who beat Him and nailed Him to the cross were doing right.
In this election, Christians have a duty to do right at the polls. Our choices should be determined by sound biblical values. In our representative republic, our leaders are selected, and appointed by us to be our agents. Look, I don’t know how to say this any clearer; if you vote for an openly and ungodly candidate who promises to do unlawful or immoral things, YOU ARE PERSONALLY GUILTY OF HIS SINS.
He is your agent. You engaged him and you empowered him. When acting as your representatives, if they legalize and support baby killing, YOU legalize baby killing. When your representatives destroy the institution of marriage between one man and one woman, YOU support same sex marriages.
YOU cannot remain innocent of the wrongdoing of YOUR representatives any more than if you hired a hit man to kill your neighbor and then plead not guilty to murder because you didn’t pull the trigger. That’s absurd. God will not be mocked. He will bring judgment on those leaders who abuse power but don’t be surprised when He brings judgment on those who actually empower and enable them.
And by the way, you don’t get a pass for sitting it out either. By most analyses, if most professing Christians voted, we would elect conservative candidates. So, it follows that since far too many Christians don’t vote, we are getting the leadership we deserve, and we are getting the judgment from God for the sin of our inaction. Christians are to be salt and light in this present world. If your light is out or if you salt has lost its flavor, you are kinda worthless.
Get up off your backside and go VOTE.
