Let’s get one thing straight: for the past 75 years (since just after World War II), it’s been illegal under Tennessee law to require union membership in the workplace.
So why are career politicians pushing an unnecessary state Constitutional amendment that duplicates a law in place since the earliest days of the Cold War?
Amendment 1 is one of four proposed amendments to the state Constitution on the Nov. 8 general election ballot. Its proponents like to refer to the proposal as a “right to work” law.
This deeply deceptive term is intended to mislead voters into thinking the measure is pro-worker, when in fact, wages are lower in the 27 states with such laws on the books.
It ignores the fact that federal law already protects workers’ rights to not join a union, or be fired for their membership or non-membership, even as non- members benefit from the collective bargaining of their dues-paying coworkers that lead to higher wages, safer workplaces and other job protections.
And even if Amendment 1 is defeated, that vote won’t make a lick of difference to existing state law.
Truth is, this proposed amendment is an unvarnished example of Big Government overreach and politicians infringing on the private sector. A more accurate description would be the “right to work for less” amendment.
The timing of this request to enshrine existing law into the state’s foundational text couldn’t be worse. Like the rest of America, Tennesseans are struggling with sky-high inflation, soaring gas prices, plummeting 401Ks, out-of-control housing costs, fractured public education systems and much, much more.
This is not a debate of union vs. non-union, but of hard-working taxpayers against corporations whose bottom lines benefit from lower wages.
As a local leader of the 5,000-member, century-old Tennessee State Pipe Trades Association, I’ve seen firsthand how our plumbers, pipefitters, welders, steamfitters and HVAC workers have helped build some of the state’s biggest economic development projects. Those groundbreaking projects range from Nissan Stadium in Nashville to St. Jude’s Children Research Hospital in Memphis to the TVA power plants that keep the lights on across our state.
We anticipate a similarly prominent role at Ford Motor Co.’s BlueOval City, the $5.6 billion electrical vehicle and battery manufacturing mega campus in in West Tennessee that Gov. Bill Lee – one of the prime supporters of Amendment 1 – has praised as the largest private investment in Tennessee history.
The governor further concedes that “voters on [a] job site will determine their work environment.” If that isn’t an overt acknowledgement of the essential nature of union labor to our state’s economy, I’m not sure what is. Even among those who’d be expect to staunch supporters, the many flaws of Amendment 1 are obvious.
The deeply conservative Tennessee Stands recently wrote that “putting this amendment in our state Constitution will NOT protect our right to work laws from the actions of Congress.”
That conclusion undercuts a core argument of Amendment 1 supporters: that a Constitutional amendment is necessary to prospectively prevent future federal action that would roll back state “protections.”
Without the facts are on their side, the misleading campaign instead is trying to scare Tennessee voters to, as one digital ad warns, “Stand up to the D.C. swamp.”
“Unfortunately, those marketing slogans simply do not represent the truth,” Tennessee Stands writes. “If Congress does indeed pass (legislation limiting such actions by states), it would render right to work unconstitutional in Tennessee regardless of amending our constitution … This is not a reason to amend our state Constitution.”
Also worth noting: the ballot language voters will consider in just over two weeks makes no mention of a “right to work.”
Here’s how the ballot summary reads: “This amendment would add a new section to Article XI of the Tennessee Constitution to make it illegal for any person, corporation, association, or the State of Tennessee or its political subdivisions to deny or attempt to deny employment to any person because of the person’s membership in, affiliation with, resignation from, or refusal to join or affiliate with any labor union or employee organization.”
Nor does the actual ballot text use such misleading terminology: The measure would add the following new section to Article XI of the state Constitution.
“It is unlawful for any person, corporation, association, or this state or its political subdivisions to deny or attempt to deny employment to any person by reason of the person’s membership in, affiliation with, resignation from, or refusal to join or affiliate with any labor union or employee organization.”
Online rabble rousing can be useful to generate social media clicks or foment imaginary outrage. More fundamentally, it does a distinct disservice to Tennessee voters.
So does demonizing labor unions, when the reality is far different – from robust apprentice training programs across Tennessee to partnerships with the U.S. military to prepare returning veterans for pipefitter careers.
For 100 years, TSPTA’s hardworking men and women have helped build the infrastructure that powers Tennessee, both figuratively and literally. We reject the cynical tactic of politicians using our state Constitution as a political football. On November 8, be sure to vote no on Amendment 1.
Randy Frye is business manager for UA Plumbers and Pipefitters Local 538, which is based in Johnson City and oversees members in seven East Tennessee counties as well as seven southwest Virginia counties. He lives in Bristol, Tenn.