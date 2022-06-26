How are you? This column is about looking for the joy in a summer day. We all need to focus on joy in these difficult days.
The main thing that brings me great joy is my relationship with God. I do a lot of bible reading and lots of prayer. When I know God has my back then I’m off to start my day.
I also do daily affirmations. They are a huge help. Sometimes I say them to myself while I am listening to my favorite music on full blast. My go to music when I need a cheer up is Carly Simon. I spent a lot of my early childhood on Martha’s Vineyard and Cary Simon lives on the Vineyard. She lived next door to my cousin for years. Her music must bring back some core memories for me, all I know is they’re happy emotions that I feel when I hear her music.
I am a big social girl. I love to put on an outfit that makes me feel pretty, put on my favorite lipstick and chit chat to everyone while I am at one of my jobs or running errands. This really gives me a happy summer day.
The outdoors always makes me feel like I’m floating on a cloud. The sky, the air, the trees, flowers and mountain views. Eating a beautiful meal brings me great joy, I love to gourmet cook. I’m having great fun making cheesecakes for the restaurant that I work at. I like the chefs that I work with and my boss. We all work great together and laugh a lot. I have total freedom to bake my own creations.
It’s important in life to find peace and joy with God and everything he’s given us. I hope dear reader that you can do the same and find your own ways of having another happy summer day, oh, and put some ice cream in a summer day, that’s a big happiness! Cheerio! Teresa Kindred