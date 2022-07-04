July 4th, 1776, Fifty six men representing the governments of thirteen colonies met in Independence Hall in Philadelphia Pennsylvania to sign a document that declared war on Great Britain, the nation that ruled the growing group of colonies that would make up the United States of America.
The first paragraph of the Declaration gives the reason for the document which several men began drafting back in June of that year. “When in the course of human events, it becomes necessary for one people to dissolve the political bands which have connected them with another, and to assume among the powers of earth, the separate and equal station to which the Laws of Nature and of Nature’s God entitle them, a decent respect of the opinion of mankind requires that they should declare the causes which impel them to the separation.”
The 5 men given credit with helping edit this Declaration are stating that when a government takes away your God given rights, it is the duty of those people to separate themselves and create another government. These writers then declare 27 grievances against Great Britain and it’s king that had taken away the God-given rights of citizens in those thirteen colonies..
These signers, 29 of whom graduated from seminaries, believed all people should have God-given rights. You might ask what rights are these leaders referring to? We find those in the 2nd paragraph of the document. “We hold these truths to be self-evident, (meaning the Bible is very clear in rights God gives) that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.
Then the document continues that it is the responsibility of the government to provide those rights and when that government begins to abuse those rights, it is the right and duty of the governed to throw off that government and form another. The exact wording is, “That whenever any Form of Government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the Right of the People to alter or abolish it and institute new Government.
This reminds us of God speaking to Moses giving him a structure of government even before the Hebrews had crossed the wilderness, after fleeing Egypt, and going into Israel where they would have their own government. God already knew they would get off course and gives both warning and instructions about staying or returning “on course”. His words were directed to both Israel and America. “When you follow me, I will bless your nation, but when you turn away from me I’ll bring judgments on your nation.”
What does it mean that we are to have life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness?
Life is the basis for all freedom. Without the freedom of life, there is no freedom for anyone in the nation. Christians believe that life begins at conception. Just as prophets warned what would happen when people turn away from Him, many modern day pastors are warning that when the right to life at any stage is accepted, society begins to determine who is disposable simply because of age, aging physical conditions, or handicaps.
The right to liberty is a major freedom, we believe God gives us and we see those freedoms displayed in the government of Israel, established by God through Moses. In a nation where you are given liberty, you have the right to choose how you will live as long as you don’t infringe on the rights of others. You can go to any school, choose any career, live in any city you want or live in the mountains away from everyone. You can marry anyone you choose or choose not to marry. You can live simply or choose to go for success. You choose, versus a government choosing for you.
We have the right to choose which political parties to support and to we have a right to vote for the candidate we feel best represents the interests of our community, state or nation.
Liberty also means we have the right NOT to obey laws when we believe those laws are unconstitutional or against human conscience. Civil disobedience has been considered a cherished right in a free country. Leaders have always been prone to stray and not follow the very rules of government they took oaths to follow and protect. So built into a Christian, society, a right is given to protect our founding documents by “We the People”.
The term pursuit of happiness is a combination of the former two God-given rights, It possibly was a phrase coined by John Locke who died in 1704. He wrote about the difference in “imaginary and true happiness”. He stated, “ the necessity of pursuing happiness [is] the foundation of liberty.”
According to James Jacobs, speaking for the Catholic faith, “These words remind those in government, not just in this country but in all nations, of the limits of their power, a moral boundary that must never be violated if the government is to retain its legitimacy.”
Jim Phillips in the Epoch Times says, “We must remember that happiness is a journey, not a destination, and America provides us with the framework to take that journey.”
According to David Barton of Wallbuilders, God’s promises are intertwined in both the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution. Just as non-Christians cannot read or properly interrupt the Bible, John Jay, our first Supreme Court Justice states that we should prefer Christians as our leaders because our founding documents are written by Christians and he felt only a Christian could properly interrupt those documents in line with God’s standards found in the Bible on which they were based.