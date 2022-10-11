Irresponsible pet owners continue to be a problem in Hawkins County, mainly because state laws are inadequate to discourage cruelty, neglect and dangerous behavior such as allowing aggressive dogs to run at large.
I said this in a previous column, and I say it again. Allowing large aggressive dogs to run at large should be charged as Class A misdemenaor reckless endagerment, punishable by 11 months and 29 days of probation on first offense.
The second and third offenses should have mandatory jal time and the fourth offense chould be a felony.
If we don’t convince people to stop letting their large aggressive dogs run at large, eventually someone is going to get mauled. It might even be a child.
Three recent dog attacks
On Sept. 7 three dogs were able to get through the fence of a property on Miller Bluff Road in Surgoinsville, kill two of the property owner’s alpacas, severely injure another alpaca, and also severely injure the homeowner’s guard dog.
After Deputy Isaac Hutchins arrived on scene they observed one of the trespassing dogs growling and walking toward them, and that dog was destroyed.
The homeowners showed Hutchins where their fence had been damaged by the dogs, including a place where one of the trespassing dogs attempted to pull a dead alpaca with it under the fence.
A neighbor reportedly admitted that the three trespassing dogs were his. On Sept, 30 he was cited into Sessions Court for allowing dogs to run at large, and that case is still pending.
The value of the injured and killed alpacas was reported at $2,315, and the damage to the fence was reported at $300.
Tennessee Code Annotated states that it is a Class B misdemeanor punishable by fine only if your dog running at large causes damage to the property of another.
TCA further states it is Class A misdemeanor punishable by fine only if the dog running at large causes bodily injury.
On Sept. 30 HCSO Deputy Billy Begley responded to a residence on Hill Street in Surgoinsville where a 76-year-old man reported that he was attacked by two large dogs while he was out getting his mail.
The man stated that he’d never seen the dogs before and they didn’t have tags. The man stated he started back to his residence from the mailbox when both dogs attacked him. Begley stated in his report that he observed bite injuries on the elderly man’s right hand and leg. The dogs weren’t located.
In a similar case, a 69-year-old man who resides on Sandy Valley Road near Rogersville reported to HCSO Sgt. Sam Wilhoit on Oct. 2 that two Great Pyrenees that have been “wreaking havoc” on his property had caused a laceration to his leg.
Both dogs were on the property at the time Wilhoit took the report, but the owner was unknown.
Not isolated incidents
These are not isolated incidents. A year ago that four pit bulls in the Persia community just south of Rogersville were observed on trail-cams killing and injuring cows in September, November and December.
The dog owner was identified and charged with felony vandalism and allowing dogs to run at large. The felony vandalism charge was dismissed after he agreed to pay about $4,600 in restitution to the cow owners, and he got a year of probation for allowing dogs to run at large.
In a second incident late last year well known 82-year-old long distance runner Doyle Carpenter was attacked and injured by a pit bull while he was running on Clinch Valley Road. Carpenter had to undergo expensive and painful rabies treatments because the dog didn’t have its shots.
Being a good person, Mr. Carpenter chose not to press charges against the owner.
And, earlier this year a Bulls Gap couple reported to the HCSO their small Chihuahua that was tied up outside in their yard was killed by their neighbor’s pit bull that was running loose. The couple heard dogs fighting outside and looked out to see the neighbor’s pit bull in their yard shaking its heads with their dead Chihuahua in its mouth.
I could go on with more expamples but there’s not enough room on this page for all of them.
Make the punishment harsh
That’s not to mention the endless stories of neglect and cruelty. Just recently the HCSO and Humane Society rescued 11 dogs that were chained, abandoned and left to starve on a property on Gravely Valley Road.
On Sept. 17 a woman was walking along Roberts Road when she heard a dog whimpering. A pit bull was located chained up in the weeds extremely emaciated with no food or water, covered with mange and living in its own feces. The dog was rescued by the Humane Society.
These cases keep happening over and over and over.
If a human being doesn’t have enough compassion or common sense built into their soul to act responsibly with regards to animals, they must be taught the hard way.
Make the punishment so harsh that they correct their behavior because it’s just not worth it to continue being a sorry lowdown idiot toward their animals. Ask our state representatives to put some fangs into the animal cruelty, neglect and responsibility laws including tougher penalties for allowing large aggressive dogs to run at large.
I know there are a lot of problems in this country, and in this state, and our state Representatives and Senators are busy.
But our Tennessee General Assembly has the time and the heart to properly address animal abuse and neglect. What normal human being wouldn’t.