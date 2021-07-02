I love a parade;
A handful of vets,
A line of cadets,
Or any brigade,
For I love a parade!
Harold Arlen wrote this tune in 1932, but it still rings true in 2021.
Considering the year we have had, confined to our homes, facing sickness and even death, losing our jobs, we’ve all needed a hug, and in Rogersville, we’re about to get one in the form of a full-blown parade and fireworks show to celebrate the Fourth of July.
I am proudly patriotic and I love stirring events like parades. I love fireworks, too, so much that when I was in charge of fundraisers in Campbell County for years, I always asked for the donation of a fireworks display from our local Pyro Shows company.
Professional fireworks shows are beautiful and inspiring, and I particularly love it when they are synchronized with music.
I always watch the Capitol Fourth telecast because I love the 1812 Overture with the bells, cannons and explosions in the sky, provided by my friends at the aforementioned Pyro Shows.
But fireworks exploded in your neighbors’ yard, night after night for a week or so, are another matter entirely.
Personal fireworks, as they are called, are legal in Rogersville and throughout Hawkins County. That doesn’t mean they are harmless.
Consider a few of the living beings disturbed by fireworks next door:
People who suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder, whether they are combat veterans or former victims of car accidents, child abuse or domestic violence, are often traumatized again by loud, unexpected noises in the dark of night.
People with autism, anxiety and asthma are said to see their symptoms worsen during repeated exposure to fireworks.
People who are gravely ill will suffer, at least, loss of sleep, which is detrimental to their health.
New babies and young children will startle, cry and be unable to sleep, causing problems not only for them but for their parents.
Pet owners know fireworks can be traumatic for their friends.
The Humane Society warns that pets such as dogs, cats, birds and many more are more sensitive to loud noises, flashing lights and strong smells. On the Fourth of July, when people are likely to set off fireworks, it’s best to leave your pets safely indoors, preferably with a radio or TV turned on to soften jarring noises. Even pets who are usually kept outdoors should be brought inside.
There are medications and techniques that might help alleviate your pet’s fear and anxiety. Ask your vet.
Livestock can also be upset by fireworks. In 2019 a horse impaled itself on a fencepost in what is believed to be a response to fireworks.
Wildlife is also impacted by fireworks.
According to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, “The shock of fireworks can cause wildlife to flee, ending up in unexpected areas or roadways, flying into buildings and other obstacles, and even abandoning nests, leaving young vulnerable to predators. The threat to wildlife doesn’t stop at startling lights and sounds; fireworks also have the potential of starting wildfires, directly affecting wildlife and destroying essential habitat. Litter from firecrackers, bottle rockets and other explosives can be choking hazards for wildlife and may be toxic if ingested.”
While fireworks are legal in most of Tennessee except in large cities, it is unlawful to explode or ignite fireworks within 600 feet of any church, hospital, asylum, public school or within 200 feet of where fireworks are stored, sold or offered for sale. It is prohibited to ignite or discharge any permissible articles of fireworks within or throw any permissible articles of fireworks from a motor vehicle while within, nor shall any person place or throw ignited article of fireworks into or at a motor vehicle, or at or near any person or group of people.
If you enjoy fireworks, you can attend the show on Saturday night in Rogersville, which promises to be the best ever. Take your children. Don’t take your pets, or leave them home alone outside.
Celebrate the Fourth while leaving the rest of the world a more peaceful place.