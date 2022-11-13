Our local service organizations embody the best of our community. These organizations protect, heal, shelter, feed, clothe, educate, nurture, and support our neighbors.
But they don’t do it alone. These organizations depend on local volunteers like you to carry out their mission and keep their work going. You may be plugged in with a local service organization already. If so, you are one of the many unsung heroes in our community who share a passion to create a brighter future for everyone.
On behalf of Connections Network, we wish to extend our thanksgiving and appreciation to you and the community during this holiday season. Thank you for your generous support and commitment to service. Thank you for sharing your gifts, talents, and treasures with others. Thank you for caring. There is so much to love about our community, but our spirit of volunteerism is what sets us apart.
Many people don’t know where to find information about local volunteer opportunities. To address this concern, Connections Network developed a digital resource that is transforming the way residents discover the service organizations making an impact here locally.
The website contains a wealth of information about the organizations, as well as a community report card. To learn more or to register your organization, visit www.yourvolunteerconnection.com.
Connections is a network of community leaders who are committed to service and transforming our communities into better places for everyone. If you want to get involved, contact Jodi Southerland at 423.401.5000.