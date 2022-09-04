In the verdant valleys and hills and the lush pastures of Hawkins County are many private enterprises which are yet unknown to the general public.
For more than three decades ago the Tennessee Department of Agriculture developed a program for educating citizens on agriculture based products available to them locally, and to promote those products.
This program is called Pick Tennessee Products and can be found on the internet, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Often it is found as Pick TN Products.
Several Hawkins County businesses have made their ways through the regulations and requirements and now are listed on the website.
They are Coffee at the Kyle, Couch Farm, Davidson Farm, Deerfoot Nursery, Goh Farm and Nursery, Heart Hollow Homestead Company, Idle Hour Farm and Retreat, J & J Farm, Red Dog Ridge Farms, Rogersville Farmers Market, The Sanders Farm, Sweet Creek Herbs, Terrill Creek Cattle Company, Valhalla Organics, Wolfsbreath Farm.
In this county exists a multiplicity of farms and products that would be ideal for participation in this program.
Agricultural products must be of high quality and produced on a Tennessee farm. Food products must be of high quality and processed in Tennessee or utilizing Tennessee farm ingredients. Cosmetic products and decorative items must contain products from a Tennessee farm. All products must meet established standards.
The website is quite easy to navigate. Go to www.picktnproducts.org and click on About Us at the top left hand side. In the drop down list, the fourth item is Apply Now. From there the applicant is taken through several questions and then given the opportunity to submit an application for approval.
Perhaps Hawkins County can have many local businesses on the Pick Tennessee Products site, and even have an event or market based around them. Be sure to look at each section of the website.
It has listings for wedding venues, corn mazes, pumpkin patches, farmers’ markets, hay rides, and all sorts of agriculture based events and entertainment, in addition to products.
Rogersville’s favorite son, Ken Givens, was Tennessee Commissioner of Agriculture from 2003-10, with his office in the impressive Ellington Ag Center in Nashville. Givens was brought up on the fertile farmland and beautiful river valley area of our county and went on to be appointed to our state’s highest agricultural position.