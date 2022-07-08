With all due respect, Ralph Petersen’s Independence Day ‘Guest Column’ which ran in the July 6 edition of the Rogersville Review was a totally inappropriate litany of ‘conservative’ grievance, and apparently a carbon copy of the column he wrote for last years’ Independence Day edition.
Rather than a celebration of the founding principles of our Democratic Republic and a call for future improvement and unity, what I read is a dour and negative take on ‘The American Experiment’. Why the editorial staff at the Rogersville Review chose to publish it for the second consecutive year is beyond comprehension.
In an earlier day, the author of such a dour and pessimistic rant might have been called-out as a ‘Nabob of negativity’ in conservative circles. I will say simply that the litany of unsupported grievance and sorrow is unworthy of all those that have gone before us and risked their lives, their fortunes and their reputations to build the truest expression of freedom and democracy on the planet earth.
Further, I am amazed that the Rogersville Review would publish such a one-sided and divisive opinion during our annual celebration of all that is good and right in America. Yes, there are problems in America. However, the true patriot stands tall and faces the future – vowing to do better – rather than pining for a lost ‘Shangri la’ past that never really existed for many of his fellow citizens.
I could go on. But what I really want to express is simply, ‘God Bless America’. May all Americans be worthy of all the blessings that He has afforded to us in the past. May we find it in ourselves to put politics in perspective; to unite as patriots, Americans and people to move forward and to make America a better place to live. Not just for the few elites, but for all its free citizens regardless of race, religion or lifestyle choices. If we can find it in ourselves to do that, then we will be truly worthy of the freedoms that we enjoy in this great nation.