Several years ago I was chatting with a friend, Keith Wilson, that owns undeveloped property along the Clinch River in Virginia. I have enjoyed countless hikes and family outings on his property over the last 10 years. Keith told me that he was putting his property into some sort of program that the Nature Convercency was offering. This program, he explained, is designed to prevent overdevelopment of the area along the river.
Now, I appreciate having occasional access to this undeveloped land that my friend owns, but I was really curious as to why he would be willing to do that, rather than keep his options open. Keith explained that the Clinch and Powell rivers are the only undammed headwters of the Tennessee River System, which means they are ecologically intact. I gave him a “Huh” look, as I knew he wasn’t planning to build a dam.
Keith explained that there are 29 species of rare freshwater mussels that live in the river, and many of them didn’t live anyplace else. “It’s not like they can get up and move someplace else,” Keith explained. “They can’t swim to a better part of the river. They can’t walk to a different river. They have to have the right conditions to make it here, or they just won’t make it,” he added.
Keith, who was a newspaper publisher at the time, also pointed out that the newspaper has a lot in common with those rare mussels. We can’t just get up and move to another town, we have to create conditions for our business to flourish in the communities we serve, or we just wouldn’t make it.
This is certainly true for Hawkins and Hancock Counties as well. The Rogersville Review is committed to doing everything our resources allow to help Hawkins and Hancock Counties thrive.
This means working to create a better environment for local businesses, and for local residents. We allocate the bulk of our newspaper to coverage of the great things that go on in our area.
We encourage our readers to submit items of interest from their family, church and civic interests. It doesn’t ahve to be big news to be important. If you wonder why your groups items weren’t in the paper, it is likely because no one told us. If you don’t know how to write a story, no problem. Snap a few cell-phone photos and get us the old who, what, when, where, why and how data, and we’ll write it up. Our contact information is always right there at the bottom of page two.
We also cover the bad news. If we are going to be realistic about creating a better place to thrive, we have to. The public has a right to know what is going on in our government and public agencies. The public has a right to know about criminal behavior. If we din’t tell you about the bad things, then there would be no way to hold those people accountable. The solutions to our problems might come from the government, but often they come from private citizens taking action. The Rogersville Review wants to be a part of that by keeping you informed.
Like Keith doing his small part to help the Clinch River mussels thrive, we all have to do our part to help Hawkins and Hancock Counties be the best we can be. We have to grow where we are planted.