Weddings have changed a lot over the years.
I already knew this, even though I hadn’t been to one in what I’ll call the modern wedding era. But my office and Kim’s studio are adjacent to an event venue, and we hear the commotion from weddings quite frequently.
They last for hours. The DJ, with the typical DJ voice, talks and plays music. It will be quiet for a while, then all of a sudden the place will erupt with applause, and whooping and hollering. This repeats over and over.
I don’t recall any eruptions during my wedding or reception.
We got married in a church in a quiet ceremony featuring three preachers. I guess they didn’t want to leave any stone unturned.
Our reception was at a room at a state park. The music consisted of a musician quietly strumming an acoustic guitar back in the corner.
People left gifts on a table. The refreshments were typical things served at wedding receptions back then.
Kim and I did the receiving line thing. And I watched in horror as our guests devoured every piece of the groom’s cake.
It was chocolate. I didn’t get a crumb. I’ve forgiven everyone for that, but I haven’t forgotten.
Last weekend, we went to the wedding of my college roommates older son.
I’m pretty fidgety. I don’t like to sit still for long periods of a time. But I can do 20 minutes or so without any problem. And I figured that’s about how long the ceremony would last.
Turns out, it was a 7-hour party, pretty much start to finish.
I had a blast.
After the ceremony, there was an outdoor cocktail hour with hors d'oeuvres. We mingled and caught up with people we hadn’t seen in decades. It was so much fun.
When the reception formalities started, even they were enjoyable. Lots of people in the wedding party, including the bride and groom, made speeches.
I didn’t make a speech at my reception. Had that been a requirement, we would’ve eloped.
Then they brought out the dinner buffet which was a mile long. I think that was my first buffet in more than a pandemic. I had forgotten how much fun it was to look down the table and plan how much space everything would occupy on my plate.
After dinner, people — mostly the kids — danced. The music was loud. I did not see one acoustic guitar in the place.
The lighting was like a rock concert. It was like a Van Halen concert.
We burned sparklers for heaven’s sake.
I have to admit that at times throughout the evening, I found myself trying to think of other people who might have weddings coming up so we could wiggle our way onto the invitation list.
Of course, the mood wasn’t dampened by the fact that Tennessee demolished LSU in football earlier in the day.
I think the DJ — with the typical DJ voice — played Rocky Top three times during the evening.
Now I know what all the whooping and hollering is about, because we whooped and hollered all night long.
Congratulations to Will and Haley.
Thanks for making sure I got a piece of cake.
Barry Currin is founder and President of White Oak Advertising and Public Relations, based in Cleveland, Tennessee. “Stories of a World Gone Mad” is published weekly. Visit barrycurrin.com. Email him at currin01@gmail.com