How are y’all today? Good, I hope. I’m so busy I can see myself coming and going.
I am doing sous chef and baking at an upscale restaurant, started my own baking business from my cabin, (my scones are a big hit), interning for a realtor while I’m in real estate school, and last but not least, helping a friend out at her pottery shop.
So, Monday I actually had time for a small nap. And that’s where all the trouble started.
I can’t stand to go to bed during the day, so I decided to nap on my new couch. It’s a big huge fluffy couch. Now, two weeks ago my dryer broke, so I have been hanging my clothes out all over the rails on my front porch, which I hate because I live in an antique cabin and if you’re not careful how you decorate it, will look like a bad scene from Deliverance. I only watched a little of Deliverance, I was too scared to watch all of it, but I did see the old cabin scene.
Anyhoo-I had my clothes, underwear included draped all over the front porch, which I wasn’t especially worried about because I live in the middle of the woods. I laid down on the couch for a snooze. Then I heard a vehicle come down my driveway, I just figured it was my neighbor, we trade stuff back and forth, I brought her cake on the weekend, she brought me fresh tomatoes…So, I listened as, “my neighbor,” walked around the porch. Aftre they left I fell into a deep sleep. When I woke up to go see what my neighbor had left me, lo and behold it was a package delivered by UPS. Oh Lord! At first I looked around at the underwear hanging here and there, the sheets on the railing, the towels hanging every which a way and I was mortified. But then I just shrugged my shoulders and thought to myself, “Oh well,” and started to laugh. Bless that UPS man’s heart, he must have wondered if he’d gone back in time.
So, y’all, that’s my newest in my oh my goodness days! Do you have one? I hope it makes you laugh, cuz its better to laugh than cry! Have a great summer week! Teresa Kindred