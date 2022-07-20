When someone tells me they’ve been put in “Facebook Jail” I often think to myself, how silly.’
My inner voice: “Why would you post something so offensive? Aren’t we supposed to be adults? You probably deserved it.”
Well, last week I found out how easy it is to run afoul of Facebook standards and practices. I got a warning that, to me, came so far out of left field initially I thought it was a joke or a scam.
Before I tell you my offending post, let me put this into perspective. When I think of Facebook Jail, I think of my aunt who is constantly being “locked up.” My aunt is the kindest, sweetest, most generous person you will ever meet. She would give you her last crust of bread if you needed it.
But, she’s got a wee bit of a nuclear temper, and she is also unwavering in her political beliefs. It wouldn’t be uncharacteristic for her to post something saying she’d like to beat President Biden with a sock full of manure, or strand Nancy Pelosi on an island inhabited by cannibals.
She doesn’t mean it. That’s just her way of saying, “I wish someone more aligned with my political orientation was calling the shots.”
Facebook just doesn’t get her, and acts accordingly by suspending her posting privileges on a regular basis.
The subject matter of my infraction couldn’t have been farther away from politics.
Before I get into my offensive post, let me preface this by saying that I am a long time supporter of underdogs. For my entire life I rooted for the World Heavyweight Champion of underdogs, NASCAR racer Dave Marcis, until he retired in 2002.
It’s easy to root for somebody like Dale Earnhardt or Jeff Gordon, and be joyous when they win all the time. But joy would be a hollow experience were it not for sorrow. Being a Dave Marcis fan, especially in the 1990s, was filled with sorrow.
To me there’s more joy in Dave Marcis finishing 15th than 10 Jeff Gordon victories because I know Dave had to work 10 times harder with 1/1,000th of the resources to achieve that. When Dave Marcis earned his last top-10 finish at Bristol in 1994, that was an amazing, emotional, glorious day for all his fans.
After Dave retired I rooted for local drivers who I knew personally from Kingsport Speedway and Lonesome Pine Raceway like Caleb Holman, Eric McClure, John King, Nate Monteith, Steve Blackburn and Butch Jarvis who were trying to make a name for themselves in NASCAR.
They were huge underdogs as well, but not without occasional joyful interludes. John King won a NASCAR Truck race. Caleb Holman won a Truck Series pole and had several top-10s. Steve Blackburn finished 4th in an ARCA Daytona race in 2012.
All of those local drivers are all out of NASCAR, os I’ve chosen Corey LaJoie as my underdog to root for. This is a young man whose career I’ve been following for years because he is a super-talented driver with limited funding who works on the cars he races old school, and still manages get out there and races wheel to wheel with all the NASCAR superstars.
When Corey finishes in the top-20 in a regular race it’s like a win. But, on superspeedways like Daytona, Atlanta and Talladega, he is a legitimate threat to win.
If you watched the July 10 Cup race in Atlanta you saw what I mean. On the last lap Corey had momentum to pass eventual winner Chase Elliott until Chase pulled up in front of Corey to block him, causing Corey to crash and ruin the race of a lifetime.
I get worked up when my underdogs do well because it’s so rare, and Sunday’s Atlanta race was an emotional roller coaster. When Corey crashed, my heart crashed with him.
I follow Corey on Facebook and a lot of people were writing posts after the race congratulating him on such a strong effort. I posted the following:
“Next time somebody blocks you for the win, just run them over. There’s no shame in wrecking someone to get that first win. As a local racer once told me, we didn’t come here to make friends. We came here to win. We brought our friends with us.”
I wasn’t suggesting that Cory Lajoie drive to Chase Elliott’s house and run him over in the street in front of his mailbox. Or that he drive head-on into Chase’s mini-van while he’s on the way to the grocery store.
Anyone who follows NASCAR or local racing knows what I meant. Basically I was saying win by whatever means necessary - short of committing a felony. It’s completely acceptable racing jargon.
Facebook didn’t see it that way and took my post down, stating that I had failed to meet their standards for decency and civility, and that I was officially warned not to do it again.
Facebook didn’t put me in jail for my offensive, threatening post. Although it was just a warning, but I was given the option of denying that I’d done anything wrong and having it reviewed.
When I clicked that option Facebook said they were too shorthanded and didn’t have anyone available to review my post.
Not only was I convicted without a trial, I was convicted without a prosecutor.