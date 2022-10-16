Hello, how are you all today? Are you soaking up some joy out of your day? Sunlight? Raindrops on your windshield? Ice cream cone break? Close friend called? Today is an exquisite day here. It always is for me; do you know why? Because I am a gypsy.
Independence and freedom of self are held high in my personal esteem. I have made my fair share of mistakes in this life, but I also have the strength of fortitude to get myself out of them. I only answer to the God of the heavens. This strength that I have comes from a solid and happy childhood. My father wanted me to learn how to think for myself, with out undue influence. With out soul sapping opinions of people or men that want to exercise control over me.
Take for instance a bad mistake I made in marriage several years back. I waited for years to remarry, and unfortunately my sometimes-trusting nature led me to be tricked into a marriage with a bad person. Some of his men friends tried to pressure me to stay with him. A mistreated woman being pressured by men is not for the faint of heart. But, then again, I am not faint of heart, I am a gypsy. I am gone, catch me if you can.
I do not look back, I am as sweet as sugar in the morning, until you reveal your true intentions. Everyday I will put love and earnest effort into our friendship or relationship. But, when someone has talked down to me, deliberately showing me grave disrespect or abuse I’m done. If I play Fleetwood Mac’s song, “Gypsy,” we’re done. The song words go, “Well, it all comes down to you, you know that it does.” “She faces freedom with a little fear, I have no fear.” “She is dancing away from you now…”
All ex-friends, exes in general come back around saying they’ve missed me in their lives, but I may be foolish sometimes and make my mistakes, but once I learn, I learn well. “You see your gypsy.”
Until next time, have a good week, and have a literary week.