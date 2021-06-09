Question: In this modern society, where just about all things have changed, does the Bible teach the Christian what kind of person they are to be as God’s servant spreading the word?
Answer: Yes, but it will take several lessons in order to properly answer the question. So, I’m going to call the lessons “Know the Truth” series and number them # 1, # 2, # 3 etc. By know I mean appreciate and or comprehend God’s instruction, the Bible, in as deep an understanding as possible, then using it wisely or in a beneficial manner while in this life. This will be Know the Truth series # 3.
In lesson # 1 we leaned that as Christians we are to be co-workers with Christ, laying aside all impurities of the body and mind as well as all evil principles of this life; that we do not have to be products of our environment; that we are thinking creatures that can adapt; and that the Bible can and will teach us how to deal with our feelings in a productive way.
In lesson # 2 we learned that in this short life we only have a limited amount of time to work out our soul’s salvation. That our emotions, that make up our daily walks of life, are important and beneficial to our success in being God’s faithful servant as well as being beneficial to others. We also learned that we can shape and improve the results of our emotions.
With this lesson let’s begin in Ephesians 4:26-27 where we get some insight into just how important our emotions are—they are who we really are! We learn that when we become angry, we need to take some corrective action right away, realizing that Satan is quick to take advantage of you—make sure that the Father benefits from your action and not Satan.
In Luke 15:11-32 we read of a somewhat ordinary journey of life. A journey such as all of us take in our daily walks of life. But, watch the emotions and how they play out in this person’s life and the lives of others: Vs 11-13 we see two sons, with the younger asking for his inheritance now and then leaving home. Vs 14-16 he wasted his inheritance and his life. Vs 17-19 he used his brain. Vs 20-24 he acted on his decision and the father welcomed him home. Vs 25-29 the elder son was not happy! Vs 30-32 the father explains. Did you see all the emotions that came into play in this journey of life and their result? Think about what we learned.
Our emotions, such as zeal, responsiveness, and expressiveness are always present in our life especially when things happen a little out of the ordinary. Mark said it this way; “And when He (Jesus) had looked round about on them with anger, being grieved for the hardness of their hearts, he saith unto the man, Stretch forth thine hand.
And he stretched it out: and his hand was restored whole as the other” (Mark 3:5). The moral of the story; when life hands you a lemon, make lemonade!
But, what do we do when logic and mindsets collide? Paul gave us the answer; “Dearly beloved, avenge not yourselves, but rather give place unto wrath: for it is written, Vengeance is mine; I will repay, saith the Lord” (Romans 12:19). Think; you are a child of God and God is sending Christ in judgement—don’t take matters into your own hands.
Is the proper handling of our emotions connected to our IQ? Peter said it this way; “Seeing then that all these things shall be dissolved, what manner of persons ought ye to be in all holy conversation and godliness” (2 Peter 3:11 KJV). As Christians we are admonished to consider the behavior of our life amid the toils and conflicts of this life. After all, God created us with the ability to think and adapt. Why not use those skills to glorify God while we have this fleeting opportunity?
The fact of the matter is: people with high IQ’s outperform people with average IQ’s 20% of the time; while people with average IQ’s outperform those with high IQ’s 70% of the time. WOW! There went that excuse!
It is a must that we understand our emotions; as they help or hurt you as a person/servant. Jesus put it this way; “Let your light so shine before men, that they may see your good works, and glorify your Father which is in heaven” (Matthew 5:16). Is your light shinning bright, or is it too dim to see by?
