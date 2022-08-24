Howdy, how are you all? I am not only getting through each day of these difficult and painful times. I am thriving.
I reckon my strength comes from both of my parents who taught me be strong. The news is enough to make you want to hide in a cave for the rest of your all born days, but we just can’t do that. No sirree, we cannot.
We must persevere, we must be courageous and brave. We must hold our head up in the face of struggle, toil, and struggle. We need what our grandparents called pluck.
Courageous readiness to fight or continue against odds: dogged resolution is the Merriam Webster definition of pluck.
The fight that this definition means is not physical fight, not to be a vicious fighter. No, it means to fight the difficulties life throws at us with strength and dignity.
Talk to the old timers about how they’ve done it and survived to tell us the tale. Ask for help when you need it, that is a sign of strength. Read the bible about David and Goliath.
Cry if you need to, fuss if you must, write it out, talk it out, anything you must do. Do not care what people think about you if they criticize you. They don’t know much anyway. Then get up and carry on with integrity. You’ll respect yourself. There is glory in the struggle. So, get your courage on.
My song to you this week is: Eric Church, Never Break Heart.