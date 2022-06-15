I’ve had several friends, in the construction trades, who have owned high-powered, rapid-fire, compressed air nail guns, and there have been a few times I was allowed to borrow them.
They are awesome and they are equipped with magazines that can hold up to approximately 30 to 40 16d nails.
I never worked long enough in construction framing to warrant purchasing one for myself. But a few years ago, when I still lived on the west coast, I bought a single action assault hammer for myself for Christmas.
I just couldn’t pass up the bargain. It was priced at just under eight bucks. Since the People’s Republik of Kalifornia is pressing hard to ban rifles, so far, they have not yet tried to ban hammers (which, by the way, are used for more murders than are guns), this hammer is an amazingly equipped substitute for self-protection.
It has a dimpled grip, so it won’t easily slip out of your hands if you have a need to swing it at an attacker. Also, the head has a very deep and sharply waffled surface (think about a meat cleaver only much sharper and heavier at 22 ounces).
And the claws are wickedly sharp. But one of the unique features is a magnetized nail starter. This is really cool. When I was framing, there were no such devices built into our hammers. We sometimes tried to wedge a 16d nail in the claws so that we could extend our reach hoping to start a nail up high without the use of a stepladder. That was frustrating because it usually failed.
This new hammer was equipped with a powerful magnetized slot that perfectly and securely held a 16d nail. The nail tip projected well beyond the claws so that, when you swung it, the nail was easily and firmly started into the wood.
What an amazing design for a framing hammer. Do you know how much damage you could do to an attacker’s forehead with a 16d nail delivered by a 22-ounce hammer on an 18-inch handle?
Hammer slings with belt loops are also available for quick access and easy draws in emergencies.
Well, it appears that the constitution hating, anti-gun liberals throughout our nation might be trying to confiscate our guns once again, but, as far as I know, no states, have yet required hammer permits nor have they outlawed the open carrying of assault hammers.
So, there you have it. The hammer was PRICED UNDER $8 AT HOME DEPOT. HUSKY TOOLS COME WITH LIFETIME, UNCONDITIONAL GUARANTEES. Buy two or three so you can always have one handy for self-protection in your car and in your home. They also make great gifts.
(P.S. 16d nails are plentiful, and much cheaper and quieter than bullets.)
Ralph M. Petersen and his wife, Kathy, are the owners of the OLDE TOWNE EMPORIUM at 212 E. Main St. in Rogersville, Tennessee. Your comments are welcome. You may contact him at ralphmpetersen@gmail.com or by phone at (951) 321 9235.