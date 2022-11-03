David Carroll

Last week I wrote about the nonstop, eardrum-assaulting chatter during baseball games from certain TV sports announcers. Although my complaint was limited to the fact that they don’t allow viewers to enjoy the game’s natural, easygoing rhythm, some of you pointed out another trend. Many of today’s announcers have the same bland style, unlike the voices of games past. I couldn’t agree more.

