I thought I was having a cordial conversation with a young man I had recently met. During our exchange, he revealed to me that he was a Christian. Out of curiosity, I asked where he attended church.
His boastful response was, “I’m into Jesus; I’m just not into church. I worship God all day long, every day; I am constantly praising God and talking to Jesus. I don’t have to go to church to worship God.”
This kind of mindless drivel is akin to another hackneyed phrase that I have often heard: “I don’t have to go to church to be a Christian.”
I don’t go out looking for doctrinal fights on purpose. And it has been a long time since I engaged in an intellectual debate with an unarmed man. BUT I just couldn’t help myself on this one. I jumped headlong into it.
The actual content of the conversation is irrelevant except to make this general observation — His entire attitude and his arguments clearly demonstrated a rejection of the sovereign authority of the Word of God.
When I answered one of his objections with scripture, his response was, “I disagree.”
So I reminded him that my arguments were not my own inventions, ideas, or opinions but they were, in fact, scriptural and that his disagreement was not with me but with God’s Word.
That’s when he employed the classic, inane, non-argument. He said, “SHOW ME IN THE BIBLE WHERE IT SAYS I HAVE TO...”.
You can fill in the blank on this one; it doesn’t really matter what you insert there. I have noticed that whenever a person has a problem with the authority of God in his life, he often deflects to this kind of stupid demand.
In this case I lost the debate. Not because my arguments lacked substance, principle, or even Truth. I lost because, in his final effort to outdo me, he stripped me of nearly 70 percent of my ammunition in one statement. He said, “…and don’t give me any of that Old Testament stuff either; we are in New Testament times.”
That’s when I knew the debate was over. Without God’s Word, any supporting arguments for doctrinal truths are reduced to our own opinions. And that’s where he wanted me; on an equal playing field in the emotional arena of subjectivity and personal preferences.
“O.K!” I ended the argument and I turned to walk away. And that really made him mad.
I learned, a long time ago, the futility of trying to argue against stupid or emotional beliefs. Introducing facts into a debate with a fool makes very little difference; people will believe what they want to believe regardless of evidence or truth.
“Do not answer a fool according to his folly, lest you also be like him.”
Proverbs 26:4
