Being a mom, a granny, and a woman who likes to cook, I always want to serve my crew things they like to eat when they are at my home celebrating any occasion.
Through the years, this is the way we have come to celebrate Christmas. We attend the soul-stirring candlelight Christmas Eve service at Rogersville First United Methodist on Colonial Road. Then we have a light supper of a couple of soups and all sorts of cookies and candy. On Christmas Eve, we open only one gift each.
On Christmas morning the “little ones,” the youngest of which now is 6’2” and eighteen years old, open their gifts from their parents at their own homes, then we gather for breakfast/brunch. After eating together, we exchange gifts among the families. Following are a few of our proven favorites.
I tell you in all truth and modesty (wink, wink) that I have perfected cheese grits, and in the Christmas spirit of giving, I am going to share it with you. In a two quart, at least, saucepan, bring to a boil 48 ounces of chicken broth, a teaspoon of onion salt or garlic salt, a teaspoon of freshly ground black pepper. When it is boiling nicely, add two cups of grits, not the yucky instant kind, but the real thing. Simmer them on low heat for about ten minutes, or until they thicken.
Add a half cup of whole milk or cream, a stick of butter, and a pound of grated sharp cheddar. Don’t use that pre-grated packaged stuff. It is coated with some weird substance which keeps it from sticking together in the bag, so it won’t melt into the grits properly. When nicely melted, remove from the heat. Then you can serve the grits one of two ways. I like to pour them into a greased casserole dish, top with more grated cheddar, and warm in the oven at 350 degrees until the cheese makes a nice, gooey crust, but my family is just as satisfied with them when this step is omitted. You may write me a love note later.
Another staple for our breakfast is cream cheese sausage rolls. Make gobs of these. I promise you there will be none left. For each can of crescent rolls, you will need a pound of ground sausage (whichever flavor you like), a brick of cream cheese, and some extra cheese. Is there any such thing as too much cheese? I think not! Bring the cream cheese to room temperature as you cook and drain your sausage. As it is draining, unroll the rolls and separate into the triangles. Cut each triangle into two triangles. Combine the softened cream cheese with the drained sausage. Put a blob of it on each triangle, sprinkle with a little grated cheese, if you wish, roll it up and bake at 375 degrees around 15 minutes until they are nicely browned.
Two appropriate accompaniments for this menu are a bowl of fresh fruit and warm cinnamon rolls. I like red grapes, orange slices (sliced in circles, not wedges), and chunks of bananas. If you use canned cinnamon rolls, which can be very delicious, add a few drops of maple flavoring to the icing.
Of course, you must serve pots of coffee with all the holiday flavored creamers, along with this cold drink I like to call holly juice. To serve a dozen, thaw twelve ounces of frozen orange juice. Combine with two cups of cranberry juice and 32 ounces of ginger ale.
Then we open gifts and enjoy each other’s company. This is over around noon and in a few hours, we begin preparing our Christmas supper, which we enjoy around 5:00. I will share that menu with you also.
It is my sincere prayer Christmas will find you well and happy, surrounded by love.