It seems like our culture, our country, and the whole world is rushing headlong into destruction. And every day seems worse than the one before.
So I have to continually remind myself that God is sovereign.
Most Christians will admit that He is in control, but I wonder if we really mean it. It’s NOT sufficient to simply acknowledge that God can or will use bad situations for our good. That idea is a misapplication or faulty interpretation of Romans 8:28: “And we know that all things work together for good to those who love God, to those who are called according to His purpose.”
The providence of God is a concept that modern Christianity has forgotten. When was the last time you heard your pastor preach about it? When was the last time you heard anyone recognize God’s providence?
We give lip service to God’s sovereignty. We are content to allow Him to be the ruler of the universe, but we fail to acknowledge that He holds ALL things together. A God who is sovereign is NOT reactive; it’s not that because He knows the future, He cleverly manipulates circumstances and works to change the outcome of bad things. No! He is not on the defense.
The biblical truth is that our God is proactive. He sustains the universe. Nothing occurs independently of, or against His will. He governs all creatures and every event. He has ordained all things for His glory and for the good of those He is saving.
I know that my days are numbered. That doesn’t mean, just because God has foreknowledge of the future, that He knows when I will die. It means that, before He created me, He made an appointment on the pages of His unchangeable calendar, for me to inhale my last breath. No one or nothing can thwart His plan.
So, I’m okay with that. In times like these, when Christians are facing persecution, tribulation, deadly diseases, or even wicked, ungodly politicians, I can find great comfort in knowing that, whether I live or die, my God is in control of all things.