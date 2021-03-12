The “Review” was a paper that addressed the concerns of Hawkins County, Now the editorial section contributors, guest columnists (probably syndicated) columnists from as far away as Chattanooga are the norm. These guests columnists contributing silly articles about their life’s experiences that nobody cares about and other banal contributing articles that are boring. Now the paper has become part a conglomerate of many newspapers across Tennessee. It’s lost its identity. The reporting is rote simply reporting facts. The reporters don’t know anything about our community except where to sell ads for the paper. I’m guessing the editor will never become part of the community. Maybe she’s even the editor of several of the newspapers of the Jones Media conglomerate and has her marching orders. Tell me she cares about Hawkins county and Rogersville.
I think you people need to realize that this is a Republican county. When one of your guest columnists laments over the Jan. 6 riots but never addresses the riots for this past summer by Democrat-leaning BLM/Antifa terrorists including the attack on the White House for three days and burning a church in Washington, your considered nothing more than a liberal propaganda news outlet failing to report any news detrimental to Democrats. The news media’s biggest weapon is ignoring news that doesn’t agree with their ideology.
Lastly, as an example, who cares about Barry Currin’s stupid potato chip problem in the opinion page or anywhere else. It’s just stupid. Is he trying to teach me something? I could teach him something about life. Along with the other “contributors” that have nothing to contribute to the county except something that belongs on the bottom of a bird cage. Nobody reads this stupidity. I’m guessing you know it. Matter of fact most people that subscribe to the Rogersville Review now give it a quick look and dump it in the trash where it belongs. Really sad.
Len Staller
Bulls Gap