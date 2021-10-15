ROGERSVILLE — Lawrence Massengill, age 78, of Rogersville, took his Heavenly flight on Sunday, October 10, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Mary Massengill and grandparents, John and Hattie Massengill. Lawrence enjoyed his many visits with his grandparents.
He is survived by his wife, Juanita Massengill; son, James (Jim) Massengill; grandson, Caleb Massengill; sisters, Sherry (Norris) Horton and Janice (John) Smith of Rogersville; niece, Lisa Horton Adams; nephews, Doyle (Tammy) Horton, John (Katrina) Smith, Jr., Chad Smith and Toby (Lygeia) Smith and several great nieces and nephews.
He served in the U. S. Air Force during the 1960’s and was employed as a machinist for TVA by trade at John Sevier Steam Plant in Rogersville and also worked at the Hydro Dams in upper east Tennessee region. Lawrence also served as Fire Chief of Persia Volunteer Fire Department for 20 years. The early years of PVFD took a real commitment by all members, who worked tirelessly to raise funds to operate and maintain the fire department, having turkey shoots, auctions and many other events. In those early years, PVFD served Hawkins County and adjoining counties working tirelessly to help those in need of their services.
After retirement as a machinist, Lawrence worked for Paul and Terri Martin at Martin’s Greenhouse and enjoyed his second career there.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Persia Volunteer Fire Department.
Lawrence will lie in state from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Thursday at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. The family will have a drive by visitation from 4:00 pm to 6:30 pm Thursday, October 14, 2021 at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.