ROGERSVILLE — Karen Mae Jones Lawson, age 45, of Rogersville, passed away Friday, September 24,2021 from Covid -19 complications. She dedicated most of her time to the Light House Community Center on Caney Creek Road in Rogersville. She spent most of her time being with her family and friends and going to church, which is what she enjoyed most. She was an active member of Butchers Valley Primitive Baptist Church. She was a loving wife and friend to all that knew her.
She was preceded in death by parents, James and Geraldine Jones; and brother, John Jones.
She is survived by her husband of 26 years, David Lawson; brothers, Andy Eads (Theresa), Ronnie Jones, Mike Jones (Pat); sisters, Gail Bunch Jones (Bob), Sheryl Chestnutt, Angie Fleenor (Artie); nieces, Ashley Michealson, Kloe Jones; nephews, Brandon Jones and Alec Michealson; sister-in-law, Reba Goins; brothers-in-law, Kenny Wayne and Lester Lawson; several aunts and uncles; and lots of friends.
Graveside services will be Saturday October 2 ,2021 at 3:00 Pm at Mckinney’s Chapel Church with the Rev. Phil Crittenden and Friendly View Trio. The family asks if you plan on attending the graveside service to please meet at the cemetery by 2:45 pm. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.christiansells.com.