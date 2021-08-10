ROGERSVILLE — Laura Edith Clark, age 92, of Rogersville, went to be with the Lord on Friday, August 6, 2021. She was a member of Guthries Gap Primitive Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William H. Clark; brothers, Harry Roark, Herman Roark, Frank Roark, and Charlie Roark; sisters, Elsie Gulley, Gert Roark, Ethel White, and Anna Ruth Smith.
She is survived by her daughter, Carolyn Smith and husband, Billy; two grandchildren, Sonya Cooper and Kim (Scott) Kerns; four great-grandchildren, Channing (Molly) Cooper, Kennedi Cooper, Bailey Pinkston, and Alli Pinkston; five great-great-grandchildren, Rylan Cooper, Jaxson Short, Navey Cooper, Jase Shoun, and Madilyn Shoun; brother-in-law, J. B. Clark; several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm Monday, August 9, 2021 at Christian Sells Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 7:00 pm with Pastor Kevin Wisecarver officiating. Graveside service will be held 11:00 am Tuesday, August 10, 2021 in Kite Cemetery. Honorary pallbearers will be Bailey Pinkston and Channing Cooper. Pallbearers will be Scott Kerns, Terry Pinkston, Teddy Gulley, Eugene Roark, Robert Smith, Jerry Roark, and Porter Roark. Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.