MOORESBURG — MSG Hubert M. Patton, (U.S. Army Ret) age 74, of Mooresburg, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at his home. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving in Vietnam. He was the recipient of the Purple Heart, Bronze Star, and Expert Marksman. He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Viola Patton; and infant son, William Patton, Jr.
Survivors include his loving companion and caregiver, Jill Cody; daughters, Lisa Bale and Jan Smith of Monroe, MI; sister, Glenda Clayton of Bean Station; several nephews and grandchildren; and his special buddy, Ke‘Andre Olden.
In keeping with Mr. Patton’s wishes, there will be no services. Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.