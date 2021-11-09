Jerry Andrew Markham, age 72, went home to be with Jesus on November 4, 2021. Jerry lived for his family and adored spending time with his granddaughters and great-granddaughter. As he would always say, “Jesus, he’s the main thang!” He honored Tunnell Hill Missionary Baptist Church by being a Deacon for 51 years. He loved the people of his church. Jerry enjoyed being a truck driver for Oddello Industries and was loved by his coworkers.
He was preceded in death by his father, Rev. Theodore Markham; mother, Mary “Ruth” Markham; brothers, Roger and Teddy Markham.
Left to cherish his memory, his loving wife of 52 years, Joan Markham; daughter, Kristie Sexton (Jason); granddaughters, Brittanee Sexton Collins (Ethan) and Kinlee Sexton; great-granddaughters, Hazlee Mae and Wrenlee Rae Collins; brother, Kelly Markham Sr. (Linda); several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to express a special thank you to Holston Valley Medical Center, his doctors and nurses, and a very special thank you to his nurse, Ninna.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, November 7, 2021 from 12-2pm at Tunnell Hill Missionary Baptist Church. Funeral ceremony will follow at 2pm with Pastor Brandon Christian opening and Rev. Jason Sexton officiating. Graveside service will follow at Tunnell Hill Cemetery with Bro. Chris Henson officiating. Gentlemen serving as pallbearers will be: Ethan Collins, Kraig Otto, Kelly Markham Jr., Teddy Markham Jr., Kurt Markham, Kent Markham and Alex Markham.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be sent to Tunnell Hill Missionary Baptist Church.
