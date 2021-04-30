Mildred Joann Schaefers, age 78, went home to be with the Lord on April 27, 2021 after a courageous battle with cancer.
Joann was born July 13, 1942 to Jim and Frankie Wallen in Blackwater, Virginia. She moved to Webster Valley in Tennessee in 1949. She graduated Rogersville High School in
1960. She then loaded a Greyhound Bus and ventured to Washington, DC where she got a job at the FBI and met the love of her life, Robert Schaefers, Sr. They got married on August 5, 1961. She resided in Persia since 1970. Joann attended Persia Baptist Church, Henard’s Chapel Church and Hope Community Church, where she loved being involved in the Children ministries. She was an accomplished seamstress, cake decorator and loved making flower arrangements. Her biggest accomplishments were being a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She loved spending time with family and spoiling her grandchildren.
Joann was preceded in death by her parents, Jim and Frankie Wallen.
She is survived by her loving husband of 59 years, Robert “Bob” Schaefers; children, Bobby Schaefers (Rene), Donna Collins (Rick), and Pam Buckner (Tony); grandchildren, Samantha Schaefers and Colten Buckner; sister, Joyce Weems (Don); brother, Jimmy Wallen (Karen).
The family invites you to attend a Celebration of Life Service which will begin at 5pm on Monday, May 3, 2021 at Hope Community Church’s Rogersville Campus with Rev. Rip Noble officiating. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Serenity House 421 N. High St. Morristown, TN 37814; Camp Hope 1069 Old Union Rd. Church Hill, TN 37642; or St. Jude’s Hospital 50 I St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 3810 5.
The family would like to give special thanks to all the volunteers and staff of The Serenity House of Hamblen County and also to Amedisys Hospice.