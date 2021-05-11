ROGERSVILLE — Janie S. Davis, age 73, of Rogersville, went to be with the Lord on May 9, 2021 following an extended illness.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jim Davis; parents, Henry and Burl Solomon, Tina Solomon; sisters, Teresa Solomon and Susie Liner; and brother, Jimmy Solomon.
She is survived by her daughters, Connie (Steve) Rimer and Crystal (Brent) Price; grandkids, Zack Rimer and Neyla Price; sisters, Charlene (Ed) Shoemaker, Linda Gayle (Joe) Reed, Lisa (Jimmy) Thompson; brothers, Henry “Bubby” (Judy) Solomon, Donnie (Kathy) Solomon, and Johnny “Johnboy” Solomon; and many special nieces and nephews.
Janie will lie in state on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 from 12:00 pm to 5:00 pm for family and friends to pay their respects. Private graveside services will be held on Wednesday, May 12, 2021.
Janie was blessed by the Lord to receive a kidney transplant on 4-4-94. In lieu of flowers, donations can by made to Donate Life TN or the National Kidney Foundation.
