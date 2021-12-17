ROGERSVILLE — William “Bill” Manis, age 60, of Rogersville, passed away Monday, December 13, 2021 at Ballad Health Holston Valley Medical Center after period of declining health. He was preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Jeanette Manis and brother, James “Bad Eye” Manis.
Survivors include his girlfriend Marie Russell, her son Brandon, her granddaughter Sissy, several cousins.
Due to COVID-19 friends and family may visit the Broome Funeral Home, Rogersville from 9:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. Thursday, December 16, 2021 to view Mr. Manis and sign the guest register.
Graveside service will be 2:00 P.M. Thursday, December 16, 2021 at Choptack Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Bobby Bentley officiating. Those who wish to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery by 1:45 P.M.
