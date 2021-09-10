Harold "Tom" Lamb

Harold “Tom” Lamb, age 67, of Rogersville, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, September 8, 2021.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, September 11, 2021, from 2:00-4:00 pm at Christian-Sells Funeral Home, with the funeral service immediately following at 4:00 pm. The graveside service will be held on Sunday, September 12, 2021 at 2:00 pm at Highland Cemetery. Anyone planning to attend the graveside service, please meet at the cemetery at 1:45 pm. Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.