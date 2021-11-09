ROGERSVILLE — Joe Tweed, age 77, of Rogersville, passed away Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Ballad Johnson City Medical Center after a brief illness. He was a member of Providence Missionary Baptist Church. Joe was a Veteran having served during the Vietnam War. He was preceded in death by his parents, Andy and Pauline Thomas Tweed and sisters-in-law Wilma and Ollie Tweed.
Survivors include his wife of 30 years, Brenda Southerland Tweed of the home, son Andy “Buddy” Tweed and wife Melissia of Kingsport; daughters Angelia Price and husband Bruce of Bulls Gap and Techia Ricker and husband Eugene of Greeneville; sisters Gladys Gunter and husband Larry of Asheville, NC and Kathleen Gosnell and husband Gene of Marshall, NC; brothers Roy Tweed and Ed Tweed, both of Marshall NC; six grandchildren Katena (Chase) Stinson, Courtney (Johnathan) Padgett, Kimberley Price, Kaitlyn Tweed, Aly Hensley and Alesha Pace;1 great grandson Braxton Smith, and a number of nieces and nephews..
Visitation hours will be 1:00 P.M. to 2:00 P.M. Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at Broome Funeral Home Chapel.
Funeral service will follow the visitation at 2:00 P.M. with Rev. Norman Sauceman and Rev. Tracy Clifford officiating. Burial will follow in the Smith Cemetery with military honors provided Hawkins County Color Guard and TN Army National Guard.
