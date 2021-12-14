Shane Dion Sizemore age 32 born on August 30, 1989 of Rogersville went to be with the Lord on November 30, 2021.
He was preceded in death by his father Shannon Dee Sizemore; Grandparents Earl and Ruby Sizemore; and Vance and Virginia Lawson.
He is survived by his mother Joann Sizemore; sister; Shenna Sizemore Roder; nieces, Kieara Roder, Lacy Roder, Hailie Roder; and nephew; Alex Roder. Several aunts, Uncles, Cousins, extended family and a host of friends.
Memorial services will be announced at a later date.