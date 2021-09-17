ROGERSVILLE — John Charles Jones age 47 of Rogersville passed away Friday (9/10/21) from complications of Covid-19. He was a member of East Rogersville Baptist and visited other local churches. He was formerly employed with Asplundh for several years. He loved sports, traveling, church, and fishing. He will be missed by many who knew him.
He is preceded in death by his parents; James and Geraldine Jones.
He is survived by his siblings; Karen Lawson (David), Ronnie Jones, Sheryl Chesnutt, Gail Bunch (Bob), Andy Eads (Teresa), Angie Fleenor (Artie) and Mike Jones (Pat), special niece and nephew, Kloe and Brandon and several other nieces and nephews.
A special thanks to his best friend Randy Delph.
Graveside services will be 12:00 noon Saturday (9/18/21) at McKinney Chapel Cemetery with Rev. Ricky Gilliam officiating.
Christian-Sells Funeral Home is serving the family.