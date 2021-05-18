ROGERSVILLE — Hubert Guy Buttry, age 73, of Rogerville passed away unexpectedly on May 15, 2021 at his residence following a period of declining health. Hubert was born on August 17, 1947. He was of the Baptist faith and was saved at an early age. Hubert loved cars, fishing, his children and telling jokes. He enjoyed making others laugh. He was loved by his family and will be greatly missed.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry Clay & Fleecie Buttry; brothers, Henry Clay Butty, Jr, Willis R. Buttry, Billy C. Buttry; and grandson, Zackary Livesay.
Hubert is survived by his daughter, Linda Greer (Jeff); son, Hubert R. Buttry (Chelsie); step-son, Rodney Wade (Amanda); mothers of his children, Judy Royston and Zella Taylor; grandchildren, Jared Greer, ELi and Noah Buttry, Rodney Jr, Maisy, Chase, Brady and Libby Wade; sisters, Betty Davis, Ruby Reed (Andrew), Lucille Cross (Alan); brothers, Charlie Buttry (Margaret), Darrell Buttry (Wanda), Kenny Buttry, Ricky Buttry (Sharlene), Roger Buttry (Angie); and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
The family will have a Celebration of Life service at a later date. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.christiansells.com.