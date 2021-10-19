PONTE VEDRA, FL — Doris Cope Vaughn, affectionally known as “Honey”, of Ponte Vedra, FL, formerly of Rogersville, passed away surrounded by her family after a period of declining health. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Rogersville and a native of Hawkins County. She was preceded in death by her husband, Herbert A. Vaughn, parents, Dana and Lakie Church Cope, sister, Virginia Sullivan and husband, Howard Sullivan and niece, Betty Brooks.
Survivors include two daughters, Wanda Burgess and husband, Bill of Kingsport, TN and Linda Goldsmith and husband Fred of Ponte Vedra, FL; four grandchildren, Bill Parham and wife Shelly, Martha Diehl and husband Jared, Rebekah Garrett, Christin Payne and husband Lenny; four great grandchildren, Chase and Lindsay Diehl, Jack and Ava Garrett and a special niece and namesake, Doris Holbert.
Visitation will be 1:00 P.M. to 2:00 P.M., Wednesday, October 20, 2021 at Broome Funeral Home, Rogersville.
Graveside services and burial will follow in Highland Cemetery, Rogersville.
Memorial contributions may be made to Rogersville First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 267, Rogersville, TN 37857
Online condolences may be made at www.broomefuneralhome.com
