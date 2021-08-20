Johnny R. Kite, age 77, passed away peacefully at his home. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Logan Gibson Kite; sisters, Ruth Trent, Betty Sexton, Helen Daughtery; and infant sister, Mary Katherine.
He was employed by the town of Rogersville as Street Superintendent for 37 years. He was an avid fox hunter since childhood with his dad and continuing until a short time before his death. He was a member of Dodson Creek United Methodist Church.
Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Helen Maddox Kite; son, Jeff Kite (Diane); daughter, Katrina Banks (Aaron); grandchildren, Daniel Banks (Brooke), Emily Barton (David), Benjamin Kite (Brea), Lauren Smith (Justin); step great-grandchild, Jase; his faithful and beloved hunting companions, Dolly, Molly, Rounder, and Anna; several nieces and nephews; and a host of good friends.
The graveside service will be held at 1:00 pm Thursday, August 19, 2021, in Kite Cemetery with Rev. Floyd Ward officiating. The guest book will be available to sign from 1:00 pm until 5:00 pm Wednesday and from 9:00 am until 11:00 am on Thursday. Those wishing to attend the service are asked to meet at the funeral home at 12:15 pm Thursday. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.christiansells.com.